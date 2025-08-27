The New Diamond Standard: Why Lab-Grown Engagement Rings Are In Demand

The most common misconception about lab-created engagement rings is that they aren't the "real" deal. However, the reality is this: they are, chemically, physically, and optically identical to mined diamonds. Set one next to a natural diamond, even a jeweler — no special equipment — would be hard pressed to tell the difference. The only real distinction? How they’re made.

The only difference between lab vs. natural diamond engagement rings is that the former is created in labs within weeks, and the latter takes years to form under the Earth's crust. Not just the time, these diamonds are also easy on your pockets, making them a love across nations.