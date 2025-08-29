A selection of the most expensive purchases by NFL players

If there’s a population of people who know what a luxury lifestyle entails, it’s the NFL professionals that fans around the world adore. These high-earning superstars live in luxury homes, own private jets, and they’re always wearing the finest garments. They’re also regularly snapping up other expensive items, with some purchases oozing extravagance.

Scoring game-winning touchdowns and earning themselves life-changing contracts in the process enables these big-spending athletes to enjoy the finer things in life. After dedicating their lives to what is a ruthless sport, it’s what they deserve. Whether they’re favorites to win major awards after looking at NFL MVP odds or they’ve become team legends after single-handedly winning a game for their franchise, these successful sportspeople treat themselves in the same way we do. However, given their earnings, they’re able to make some extremely expensive purchases.

A combination of jaw-dropping salaries and some unique professional athletes has resulted in some hugely expensive and occasionally wild investments. Let’s take a look at some of them below.