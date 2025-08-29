A selection of the most expensive purchases by NFL players
If there’s a population of people who know what a luxury lifestyle entails, it’s the NFL professionals that fans around the world adore. These high-earning superstars live in luxury homes, own private jets, and they’re always wearing the finest garments. They’re also regularly snapping up other expensive items, with some purchases oozing extravagance.
Scoring game-winning touchdowns and earning themselves life-changing contracts in the process enables these big-spending athletes to enjoy the finer things in life. After dedicating their lives to what is a ruthless sport, it’s what they deserve. Whether they’re favorites to win major awards after looking at NFL MVP odds or they’ve become team legends after single-handedly winning a game for their franchise, these successful sportspeople treat themselves in the same way we do. However, given their earnings, they’re able to make some extremely expensive purchases.
A combination of jaw-dropping salaries and some unique professional athletes has resulted in some hugely expensive and occasionally wild investments. Let’s take a look at some of them below.
Tom Brady spent $40 million on a house
Even if you despise the sport, you’ve probably heard of Tom Brady. The retired quarterback achieved it all in football, with his efforts on the field helping to cement himself as arguably the NFL’s finest ever player. Brady therefore earned huge sums of money during his illustrious career, enabling him to purchase houses around the world, including in Costa Rica. Alongside his Costa Rican escape, Brady invested $40 million in a mansion in New England. As you might expect, it had everything, from a spa and a wine room to a guest house and a number of pools.
Aaron Donald snapped up an iced-out chain
As one of the greatest defensive players football has ever witnessed, Aaron Donald has a strong reputation. His successful career with the Rams resulted in well-deserved earnings, with Donald clearly being a big fan of jewelry. As such, he decided to invest some of his salary into a personalized iced-out chain, which cost $250,000. Featuring his jersey number and name, Donald was seen wearing his new piece with pride on numerous occasions.
Chad Ochocinco spent big bucks on a truck
On his day, Chad Ochocinco was an exceptional player to watch. His various exploits in the NFL helped him earn staggering amounts of money, with the former Bengals and Patriots star deciding to treat himself to a $100,000 semi-truck for his birthday. The then-32-year-old’s custom truck became his pride and joy, with the wide receiver being seen riding around in his monster on wheels soon after buying it.
Bryant McKinnie had a large $100,000 booze bill
While it isn’t a solid purchase he can look back on in years to come and share with the family, Bryant McKinnie clearly created plenty of memories when he managed to build up a massive $100,000 bar tab at an NBA All-Star party. The event was hosted by legendary rapper Rick Ross, a music maker Bryant McKinnie was clearly a fan of. As a result of his excitement for the night ahead, McKinnie bought drinks for almost everyone in attendance, including spending vast amounts of cash on 15 bottles of expensive champagne.
Jimmy Graham loves planes
Following his retirement from the sport, Jimmy Graham’s passion for flying reached new heights. Graham had always been fascinated by planes, resulting in the retired tight end earning his pilot’s license and, subsequently, investing in two biplanes. A more unique investment to make compared to the vast majority of his fellow professionals, Jimmy Graham’s fruitful career has allowed him to enjoy a hobby he loves.
