Top Things to Do in San Mateo: A Local’s Guide to Fun & Adventure
Often overshadowed by its more famous neighbors like San Francisco and Silicon Valley, San Mateo stands as a hidden gem in the Bay Area that locals quietly treasure. With its ideal blend of lush parks, family-friendly entertainment, bustling food scene, and cultural richness, it’s an underrated destination waiting to be explored.
Whether you’re a local in search of fresh ideas or a traveler seeking new experiences, this San Mateo travel guide offers everything you need. By the end of this guide, you’ll know exactly where to eat in San Mateo, discover the top places to relax, and enjoy both indoor and outdoor activities in San Mateo.
Explore San Mateo’s Natural Beauty
Coyote Point Recreation Area
Coyote Point Recreation Area is one of San Mateo's most scenic destinations. This waterfront park provides a family-friendly environment with sprawling lawns, sandy shores, and dedicated picnic areas ideal for weekend gatherings. Enthusiasts of watersports can launch kayaks and paddleboards from the small marina, while kids enjoy the Fantasy Playground built to resemble a medieval castle.
Birdwatchers are often spotted with binoculars along its natural trails since this area is home to numerous Bay Area avian species. Don't forget your kite; the breezy coastline makes it one of the best spots for kite flying in the county. These features make it one of the top San Mateo attractions for families.
There are also barbecue pits scattered throughout the park, making it a popular destination for birthday parties and community cookouts. The nearby Environmental Education Center provides interesting exhibits for children and school groups, focusing on sustainability, water conservation, and local wildlife habitats. With gazebos and group areas available for reservation, this spot is also ideal for corporate gatherings or group picnics.
Seal Point Park
Just a short drive from downtown is Seal Point Park, a favorite among locals for its panoramic views of the Bay and pet-friendly vibes. The main pathway loops around grassy knolls, ideal for joggers, cyclists, and dog walkers. Sunset here is a spectacle bring your camera for some stunning shots.
Native landscaping, public art sculptures, and a sense of serenity make it a relaxing retreat from urban life. If you’re compiling a list of peaceful outdoor activities in San Mateo, visiting Seal Point Park should be high on it.
Seal Point also features a dedicated dog park with agility equipment, water fountains, and ample running space, making it highly popular with pet owners. There's also a windsurf launch area for more adventurous visitors, and interpretive signs along the trail offer insight into the native plant species and history of the wetlands. It’s not uncommon to see fitness clubs and yoga groups holding open-air sessions on the ample greenspace.
Japanese Garden at Central Park
Located within Central Park, the Japanese Garden offers a beautifully curated oasis in the heart of San Mateo. Designed by renowned landscape architect Nagao Sakurai, this carefully manicured garden features koi ponds, stone lanterns, arching red bridges, and cherry blossom trees that bloom in spring.
Whether you’re meditating or simply strolling on a quiet afternoon, the garden offers tranquility unmatched in the city. It’s the perfect spot for introspection and appreciation of natural beauty.
The garden also includes a traditional tea house that occasionally hosts cultural demonstrations and tea ceremonies. Wildlife like turtles and ducks often frequent the waters, providing entertainment for those with young kids or a love of photography. Benches strategically placed throughout the space enable visitors to sit and fully soak in the zen atmosphere. During cherry blossom season, it becomes a favorite backdrop for engagement photos and family portraits.
Family-Friendly Attractions
CuriOdyssey
Introduce your children to the wonders of science and nature at CuriOdyssey, one of the most engaging San Mateo attractions for families. The center features hands-on science exhibits that allow kids to explore concepts like energy, motion, and weather.
More than a museum, it’s also a small zoo with otters, bobcats, raccoons, and birds of prey—species that are native to California. Educational programs and summer camps make it a popular destination year-round. Parents will appreciate how learning and play are seamlessly integrated here.
The outdoor Wildlife Habitats let children observe animals up close, and daily animal encounters provide memorable, interactive experiences. CuriOdyssey also hosts themed science nights and member-exclusive evenings, making it a favorite weekend destination for local families and homeschool groups alike. Their gift shop is filled with STEM-focused toys and books, perfect for extending the learning at home.
Central Park & Mini Train
Families flock to Central Park not just for its open spaces, but also for its delightful mini train. This child-sized locomotive rides loops around the park, thrilling young riders. With playgrounds, picnic areas, and frequent seasonal events like movie nights and Easter egg hunts, Central Park truly serves as San Mateo’s community paradise. It’s a hub of activity that brings together residents and visitors alike.
The park also features a well-designed inclusive playground, equipped with adaptive swings and sensory play equipment, ensuring children of all abilities can play together. The rose garden section blooms beautifully in late spring and early summer, offering a picturesque setting for relaxed strolls or family photos. Public restrooms, shaded benches, and a small café add even more convenience, making it easy to spend an entire day here without needing to leave the grounds.
Outdoor Adventures and Activities
Bay Trail Biking & Walking
If you're an outdoor enthusiast, the San Francisco Bay Trail that runs through San Mateo is a prime opportunity to stay active while enjoying postcard-worthy views. Ideal for jogging, walking, or biking, this stretch of trail hugs the waterfront and offers occasional benches to sit and soak it all in. Bike rentals are available at nearby shops, and you’ll often find early morning fitness groups using the trail for group sessions.
For bird lovers, the trail passes through estuarine environments that are home to herons, egrets, and various migratory species. The accessibility of rest stops and parking makes this activity family-friendly, and fruit stands and food trucks occasionally pop up nearby during warmer months. The trail also connects easily to public transportation stops and other parks, making it possible to extend your outing into a larger Bayfront adventure.
Watersports on the Bay
The Bay offers a range of watersport adventures for people of all skill levels. At Coyote Point Marina, you can sign up for kayaking trips, windsurfing classes, or casual paddleboarding sessions. Equipment rental is available on-site, making it easy even for first-timers to dip their toes both literally and figuratively into water-based activities. It’s an excellent way to experience unique outdoor activities in San Mateo.
Local companies often offer group classes and guided eco-tours that explore the local marine environment, encompassing lessons on conservation and marine wildlife. In the warmer months, sunset paddleboarding is particularly popular, offering a unique way to watch the sun dip below the horizon while peacefully floating on the water. Safety classes are available for beginners, and wetsuits are typically included for chillier mornings.
Hiking Spots Nearby
Sawyer Camp Trail: This 6-mile, flat trail along Crystal Springs Reservoir is perfect for runners, bikers, and those looking for a scenic but manageable hiking experience. Flanked by towering eucalyptus trees and views of the reservoir, it’s shaded and cool even on hotter days.
Crystal Springs Reservoir: An ideal destination for a peaceful long walk, this area is known for its clean air and calm ambiance. With minimal elevation changes, it’s accessible for most experience levels.
Laurelwood Park and Sugarloaf Mountain: For panoramic views of San Mateo and the Bay, take the moderately challenging hike up to Sugarloaf Mountain. The trail offers switchbacks lined with wildflowers in spring and rewarding views from the summit.
Culinary Delights and Local Dining
Downtown San Mateo Food Scene
You don’t truly know a city until you’ve tasted its food, and where to eat in San Mateo is a question with an abundance of delicious answers. From upscale dining experiences to cozy, mom-and-pop eateries, the offerings are diverse. Here are just a few must-visits:
Ramen Dojo:
A local legend famous for its spicy garlic ramen, the wait here is always worth it.
Sushi Sam’s Edomata:
Sushi fans won’t want to miss this spot, known for premium cuts and omakase magic.
Toyon Grill:
Located in the historic Kohl Mansion, it offers fusion dishes with panoramic hillside views.
Esposto's Delicatessen:
A local sandwich joint that’s perfect for picnic provisions.
Backhaus:
An artisanal bakery known for its incredible sourdough, pastries, and European-style ambiance. Great for brunch dates or to grab coffee and a croissant for the road.
Farmers Markets
Every Saturday morning, the San Mateo Farmers’ Market springs to life in the College of San Mateo parking lot. Vendors sell everything from organic produce and fresh-baked pastries to handmade crafts and floral arrangements. It’s not just a market—it’s a social gathering that brings together the community.
Live music often accompanies the booth-lined lanes, and the smell of kettle corn fills the air. Visiting this market adds authentic flavor to any trip and is perfect for discovering the heart of the area's culinary scene.
Seasonal fruit tastings, cooking demonstrations by local chefs, and the availability of heirloom produce further elevate the experience. Don’t miss locally sourced honey, specialty cheeses, and the popular empanada stand which often has a line of eager customers. Families can also find kid-friendly activities, like face painting and scavenger hunts.
Shopping and Entertainment
Hillsdale Shopping Center
Fresh off recent renovations, Hillsdale Shopping Center now features both indoor and open-air spaces that house popular retailers such as Nordstrom, Apple, Sephora, and more. The addition of a dining terrace and luxurious Cinepolis cinema elevates a standard mall visit into a complete day out. Family-friendly activities and seasonal events make it a centralized stop for both shopping and entertainment purposes.
There’s also a modern dining hall known as The Dining Terrace, offering international cuisine options from poke bowls to Mediterranean platters. Kids love the splash pad and interactive digital installations located in common areas. With ample parking and easy access to Caltrain, Hillsdale is as convenient as it is exciting.
Local Boutiques & Hidden Gems
Head downtown to discover San Mateo's smaller boutiques and hidden gems. Stores like The Local Flea and Vinyl Solution offer vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind items. Whether you're searching for unique fashion pieces or quirky gifts, these local businesses provide more personalized shopping experiences you won’t find these treasures at a big-box store.
Another spot worth exploring is B Street Books, a beloved independent bookstore filled with rare volumes and cozy reading nooks. During weekends, you might catch open mic nights or author talks that bring together the local literary community. Shoppers looking for sustainable goods will appreciate eco-focused shops that offer refill stations for household items and beauty products.
Theaters and Live Performances
Entertainment seekers should check out Century 12 Downtown for the latest Hollywood blockbusters, or support local talent at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center, which hosts plays, musicals, and seasonal events throughout the year. From film to live theater, the arts scene here is vibrant and accessible.
For a unique experience, catch an independent film screening or a documentary showcase organized by local film enthusiasts. The Bay Area’s active community theater scene often hosts productions in smaller venues like local high schools or traveling troupes at underutilized civic spaces, adding breadth to the cultural calendar in San Mateo.
Seasonal Events & Festivals
Central Park Music Series (Summer):
Weekly summer concerts featuring various genres, food trucks, and dance parties on the lawn.
San Mateo County Fair (June):
Carnivals, concerts, livestock exhibitions, and delicious fair food make this a must-attend event each year.
Holiday Tree Lighting & Winter Ice Skating (December):
Family-friendly winter wonderland right in Central Park with festive cheer, music, and seasonal treats.
Downtown Fall Festival:
A weekend festival celebrating autumn with pumpkin decorating, hayrides, and seasonal food vendors. Local artists also showcase their work in pop-up galleries and craft booths.
Thinking About Moving to San Mateo?
San Mateo isn’t just a great place to visit, it’s an amazing city to call home. Nestled in the heart of the Bay Area, it offers a perfect mix of suburban comfort and urban convenience. Families love the excellent schools and abundance of parks, while professionals enjoy quick access to Silicon Valley and San Francisco.
Conclusion
San Mateo is more than just a commuter city it's a destination in its own right. From serene parks and exciting family attractions to culinary delights and lively events, there are so many things to do in San Mateo for every type of traveler.
Whether you're visiting for a day or a weekend, this guide has equipped you with everything you need to enjoy the perfect mix of adventure and relaxation. We invite you to explore and share your favorite local gems as you discover all the fun San Mateo has to offer.
