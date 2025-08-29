Top Things to Do in San Mateo: A Local’s Guide to Fun & Adventure

Coyote Point Recreation Area

Coyote Point Recreation Area is one of San Mateo's most scenic destinations. This waterfront park provides a family-friendly environment with sprawling lawns, sandy shores, and dedicated picnic areas ideal for weekend gatherings. Enthusiasts of watersports can launch kayaks and paddleboards from the small marina, while kids enjoy the Fantasy Playground built to resemble a medieval castle.

Birdwatchers are often spotted with binoculars along its natural trails since this area is home to numerous Bay Area avian species. Don't forget your kite; the breezy coastline makes it one of the best spots for kite flying in the county. These features make it one of the top San Mateo attractions for families.

There are also barbecue pits scattered throughout the park, making it a popular destination for birthday parties and community cookouts. The nearby Environmental Education Center provides interesting exhibits for children and school groups, focusing on sustainability, water conservation, and local wildlife habitats. With gazebos and group areas available for reservation, this spot is also ideal for corporate gatherings or group picnics.