3 Countries, 3 Road Trips: Where Will Your Campervan Take You Next?
Nothing beats hitting the open road and taking in some of the most magnificent sights the world has to offer - the only question is, where will you start? Some of the best countries to take a road trip include Australia, New Zealand, and America. These countries are all campervan-friendly, so what’s stopping you from planning your next adventure?
Finding the best road trip in these countries can be tricky, but with our guide today, it doesn’t have to be. We have three of the best road trips to embark on today to help you see more of the world. Keep reading to get excited!
Visiting Australia: Melbourne to Adelaide
Embark on an unforgettable Australian adventure by taking a road trip from Melbourne to Adelaide along the Great Ocean Road (and beyond!). This trip will rack up over 1,000 km, but every mile will be worth it thanks to the iconic scenery, charming towns, and amazing wildlife to spot. Plan to spend 6 to 8 days on this dramatic road trip to give yourselves enough time to take it all in.
Start by cruising the Great Ocean Road, stopping at surf spots like Torquay and Bells Beach
Explore the quaint seaside village of Lorne and the lush trails of Great Otway National Park
Take some time to marvel at the famous Twelve Apostles rising from the Southern Ocean
Stop in Warrnambool to learn about the rich history, and maybe even catch sight of whales if the season allows!
Continue down to Mount Gambier and visit its surreal Blue Lake and volcanic landscapes
Detour through the Coonawarra wine region if you’re a fan of tasting a bottle (or two!)
Stroll the beach at Robe before making your way through the Coorong National Park
Finally, roll into Adelaide and discover its buzzing food scene and artistic culture
From winding cliffside roads to inland wine country, this road trip in Australia is the perfect way to explore what this magnificent country has to offer. Hire a campervan in Melbourne and hit the road for an unforgettable Aussie adventure!
Visiting New Zealand: Auckland to Wellington
Discover the magic of New Zealand’s North Island with a scenic road trip from Auckland to Wellington! You’ll cover around 650 km, and this journey takes about 5 to 7 days - plenty of time to soak in the natural wonders and rich Māori culture that define the heart of Aotearoa.
Begin your journey in Auckland and take your time enjoying the city’s vibrant waterfront and skyline views from Mount Eden
Drive south to the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata - a must for any Lord of the Rings fan!
Continue down to Rotorua for bubbling mud pools, geysers, and a deep dive into Māori traditions
Stop off in Taupō and admire Huka Falls while relaxing by the shores of Lake Taupō
Take a detour through Tongariro National Park for volcanic hikes and epic alpine scenery
Cruise along the rolling hills of the Rangitīkei region, which is great for river rafting or horse trekking if you’re looking for an activity!
Finally, arrive in Wellington - the quirky capital of New Zealand - and enjoy its cafes, cultures, and harbourside charm
With its mix of cinematic landscapes and cultural treasures, this road trip from Auckland to Wellington is one you won’t want to miss. It’s the perfect introduction to Northern Ireland, and thanks to the shorter distance, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy all the sights it has to offer. Grab a rental campervan in Auckland and get ready for a Kiwi adventure like no other!
Visiting USA: Las Vegas to San Francisco
Experience the ultimate desert-to-coast adventure with a road trip from Las Vegas to San Francisco! The journey will be around 950 km, so it’s another long one that will require 6 to 8 days to make the most of it. Take a trip through some of America’s most iconic national parks, red rock canyons, and laid-back Californian cities.
Start in Las Vegas and soak up as much of the energy as you can from the Strip before heading west - even try your hand at a few games if you’re feeling lucky!
Detour through Death Valley National Park - the lowest, hottest, and driest place in North America
Continue to the Sierra Nevada foothills and spend a night in the charming town of Bishop or Lone Pine
Drive through Yosemite National Park for jaw-dropping granite cliffs, waterfalls, and giant sequoias
Make time for wine tasting in the infamous Napa Valley or detour through Sacramento for a more urban stop
Finally arrive in San Francisco to explore some of the classic sights, including the Golden Gate Bridge, historic cable cars, and bayfront neighbourhoods
From amazing deserts to alpine forests and coastal cities, the Las Vegas to San Francisco road trip is a journey of beautiful contrasts. Check out RV rentals in Las Vegas and take on this American adventure that’s guaranteed to deliver big scenery and unforgettable stops!
Start Your Road Trip Planning Today
You have a route planned; now, you need to put the rest of your trip together! Choosing a campervan or RV is often the best way to keep costs low so you can spend more of your budget on experiences, so shop around to find the best deals. Your adventure starts today!
