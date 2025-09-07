How to Prep Your Asphalt Driveway or Parking Lot for Sealcoating

Before applying the sealcoat, a final inspection ensures that all preparatory steps have been completed to the highest standard. This step acts as a quality checkpoint, giving you peace of mind that your asphalt surface is ready for the finishing touch.

Begin by walking the entire area with a very keen observation of edges, corners, and transitions of repaired areas. Those are such aspects which can easily be neglected but may considerably influence the final outcome. Put your eye out to check whether there is any residual debris or the slightest cracks that are not visible or uneven patches as part of the repair. In case you sense any malfunctions, fix them as fast as possible without jeopardizing the process of sealcoating.

Second, make sure that it is dry. The adhesion issues can come as a result of even the tiniest wet patches causing them to chip off or bloat once the seal coating has been carried out. You can test with a cellophane, as stated above - in case condensation occurs, you should wait longer.

Lastly, make it smooth and remove loose particles on the surface. Place your hand over just-repaired surfaces to make sure it is flat with the rest of the asphalt. A flawless completion of the repaired and untouched areas will leave a professional finish. Spare just a moment to do this final walkthrough so that the rewarding results of cleaning, repairing and drying the surface will be a durable and long-lasting sealcoat job.