Tesla Luxury EVs Lose Ground In U.S. And EU To BMW And Mercedes

For some time now, Tesla has been experiencing a declining market share in the U.S. Earlier this year, the car company still commanded over 49% of American EV sales, but that fell to just 38% in August as rivals began offering better options. Incredibly, Tesla was in control of more than 80% of the U.S. EV market, showing that it hasn’t been able to maintain its market dominance, despite having years of first-mover advantage over the competition.

Furthermore, Tesla’s falling market share is even more worrying in the context of EV sales growth in the U.S. According to data, federal tax credits encouraged growth of 24% to July 2025, but Tesla’s sales only increased 7%, showing that it is losing out significantly to its rivals and unable to keep the pace (at least right now).

Meanwhile, BMW and Mercedes are cashing in on the current trends in the U.S. BMW saw sales of its electric vehicles rocket an incredible 80% since Q3 2023, proving that it is now offering viable options to the market and supporting its brand. Mercedes’ performance over the same period was similar, up around 66%, due to the launch and success of the electric GLC, a popular SUV.

These changes mean that Tesla is rapidly losing its position as the top player in the market. While it is still selling more luxury EVs than these other providers, it is clear that consumers are seeking variety and they want to get the best deals.