Transforming Outdoor Spaces Into Year-Round Living Areas

Plan three areas: a small dining area near the kitchen, a conversation corner (two deep armchairs + a table), and a narrow shelf for a laptop, and choose materials that are resistant to moisture.

The presence of a small dining space close to the kitchen minimizes long food runs. Two deep chairs and a side table create a conversation nook that encourages more extended conversations. Insert a narrow work area to check emails without making it an office.

Lighting ties it together. Overlay a warm ambient source with a reading light close to seats and small accents in planters or a rail. Go with a warmer color temperature outside to make faces natural at night.