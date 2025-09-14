The Beginner’s Guide To Using Hair Curlers Like A Pro

Dividing your hair into sections makes curling easier and more even. Use clips or hair ties to separate your hair into manageable parts - usually four to six sections, depending on the thickness and length of your hair. Smaller sections mean tighter curls, while larger ones create looser waves.

It can be tempting to section into fewer pieces so you have less to do, but this might result in a lacklustre result that you didn’t want. It’s best to section your hair into more pieces to make the curling process more manageable.