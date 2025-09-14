The Beginner’s Guide To Using Hair Curlers Like A Pro
Curling your hair can transform your look by adding volume, texture, and style to even the simplest of outfits. But if you’re new to hair curling, the process can seem tricky or intimidating. From choosing the right curlers to mastering technique and protecting your hair, our guide will walk you through everything you need to know to curl your hair like a pro.
Understanding different types of hair curlers
Before you start curling, it’s important to know the types of hair curlers available and which might work best for you:
Hot curling irons: A classic tool that heats up to shape curls, coming in various barrel sizes - from tiny ringlets to large wavers.
Curling wands: Similar to curling irons, wands come without a clamp or more natural, beachy waves.
Hot rollers: Heated rollers set your hair as it cools for bouncy curls with volume. They’re great for beginners and very user-friendly.
Foam or Velcro rollers: No heat required, these rollers are gentle on hair and great if you have time to leave them to work their magic.
Automatic curlers: Devices that draw your hair into a heated chamber and curl it without any input from you.
The curling device you choose depends on your hair type, length, and the style you’re hoping to achieve.
Step 1: Prepping your hair for curls
Healthy hair is the key to bouncy, beautiful curls. Start with clean, dry hair. Let it air dry for less heat exposure, or use a blow-dryer on a low setting if you’re short on time. Use a heat protectant spray to prevent damage and leave your hair looking its best. Brush through your hair to remove tangles for a smoother curling session.
Step 2: Choose the right barrel size
The barrel size of your curling iron determines what type of curl you’ll be left with.
Small barrels (0.75 inches or smaller) create tight, spiral curls. They are perfect for short hair or super-defined curls.
Medium barrels (1 inch) produce classic curls or ringlets. These are suitable for most hair lengths and can be used for a variety of different styles.
Large barrels (1.5 inches or more) give loose waves and softer curls - great for long hair or a relaxed style, such as Hollywood waves.
Step 3: Section your hair
Dividing your hair into sections makes curling easier and more even. Use clips or hair ties to separate your hair into manageable parts - usually four to six sections, depending on the thickness and length of your hair. Smaller sections mean tighter curls, while larger ones create looser waves.
It can be tempting to section into fewer pieces so you have less to do, but this might result in a lacklustre result that you didn’t want. It’s best to section your hair into more pieces to make the curling process more manageable.
Step 4: Finding your curling technique
Now you can enjoy the fun part! Here’s how to curl your hair like a pro:
Heat your curling tool: Set it to the appropriate temperature based on your hair type (lower for fine hair, higher for thick or coarse hair).
Take a small section: About 1-inch wide.
Wrap your hair: For curling irons with a clamp, open the clamp, place the hair at the base near the roots, and close the clamp as you wrap the hair around the barrel. For wands, wrap the hair around the barrel starting near the base without a clamp.
Hold for 8 to 12 seconds: Avoid holding for too long to avoid damage.
Release gently: Let your hair fall naturally into its new curl.
Repeat on the rest of your hair: Continue until all the sections of your hair are curled.
Step 5: Let your curls cool
Give your curls some time to cool completely before touching them. Cooling sets the curl, making it last longer. Avoid running your fingers through your hair immediately, as this can loosen the curls.
Step 6: Style and finish
Once your curls have cooled, run your fingers through them to loosen them up for a softer, more natural finish. Flip your head upside down and shake gently to add bounce and volume, and add a light spritz of hairspray to keep the curls soft and touchable. Finish off with a shine spray for a glossy, frizz-free finish.
Top tips to curl hair like a professional
To ensure a salon-worthy finish every time, follow these tips from our professional stylists:
Don’t overload on heat - 185 degrees C is the optimal temperature!
Practice makes perfect, so don’t get discouraged
Protect your hair with a heat protectant spray (ghd Bodyguard is your best friend)
Test out different curling tools to find what works best for you
Know when to replace your tools to avoid heat damage
Final thoughts
Curling your hair like a pro is all about choosing the right tools, prepping your hair properly, and practising your technique. With patience and the right guidance, anyone can master beautiful curls that suit their style and personality. To find your perfect curler, check out ghd hair curlers. Remember to protect your hair from heat damage, start with manageable sections, and cool your curls to lock in the style. Soon enough, you’ll be confidently rocking salon-quality curls every day!
