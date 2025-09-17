Why Choosing Egypt Tours Portal Is the Best Way to Visit the Grand Egyptian Museum
In November 2025, the world will finally witness one of the most anticipated cultural events of the century: the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM). Standing at the edge of the Giza Plateau, overlooking the Great Pyramid of Khufu, GEM is set to become the largest museum in the world devoted to a single civilization. For history lovers and travelers alike, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk through 5,000 years of Egyptian heritage in a single visit.
As we started exploring how travelers could make the most of this landmark event, one name kept coming up again and again: Egypt Tours Portal. After looking into their reputation, services, and the recognition they’ve received worldwide, we came to the conclusion that they are one of the best options for anyone planning to experience the Grand Egyptian Museum in style and comfort.
A Historic Moment for Culture and Heritage
According to Hypebeast and several international outlets, the GEM has been in development for nearly two decades. Designed by the Dublin-based firm Heneghan Peng Architects and supported by international partners such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the museum covers an impressive 50 hectares with more than 500,000 square meters of exhibition space. UNESCO has also highlighted the project as a milestone in global heritage preservation.
The museum will showcase more than 100,000 artifacts, including the full Tutankhamun collection, and over 5,400 objects displayed together for the first time. Some of the highlights we’re most excited about include the colossal statue of Ramses II in the Grand Hall, the Hanging Obelisk, the Grand Staircase with statues from different dynasties, and the 4,600-year-old Solar Boat of Khufu. Together, these exhibits will offer an unprecedented journey into Egypt’s past.
Why We Recommend Egypt Tours Portal
Guided by Experts
We know from experience that visiting a museum of this scale without a knowledgeable guide can feel overwhelming. That’s why we were impressed to learn that Grand Egyptian Museum tours with Egypt Tours Portal are led by professional Egyptologists. These experts do more than recite dates, they tell the stories behind the artifacts, connect the dots between dynasties, and make the ancient world feel alive.
Logistics That Actually Work
With millions expected to visit GEM in its opening year, logistics could easily become a nightmare. From what we’ve seen, Egypt Tours Portal handles this with ease: they arrange ticketing, skip-the-line entry, and private transfers, so guests don’t waste time in endless queues. For us, that kind of seamless planning is invaluable, especially when visiting a site as monumental as this.
Luxury Travel Options
Another point that caught our attention was their range of luxury Egypt tours. These aren’t just standard itineraries. Travelers can combine private access to GEM with personalized tours of the Pyramids, the temples of Luxor and Aswan, and even five-star Nile cruises. For those who want to explore beyond Cairo, options include desert safaris with luxury camps or relaxing getaways by the Red Sea. In our view, this balance between history and indulgence is exactly what many travelers are looking for.
Recognized Worldwide
We also found it reassuring that Egypt Tours Portal has been recognized internationally. Their certifications include:
ISO 9001 Certification – Quality management and customer satisfaction.
ISO 45001 Certification – Highest standards of health and safety.
ISO 21101 Certification – Safety management for adventure tourism.
ASTA Membership – With the American Society of Travel Advisors, ensuring adherence to international best practices.
World Luxury Travel Awards – Winner for outstanding luxury travel services.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards – Winner in the category of Best Luxury Travel Agency in Egypt.
World Travel Awards – Recognized as Egypt’s Leading Travel Agency.
International Travel Awards – Winner of the Best Travel Agency in Egypt.
These credentials matter because they show a commitment to safety, quality, and professionalism, things travelers shouldn’t compromise on.
Why So Many Travelers Trust Them
When we looked at feedback from past guests on Egypt Tours Portal profile in TripAdvisor, one thing stood out: consistency. Over the last two decades, Egypt Tours Portal has received thousands of five-star reviews.
Many travelers return for a second or even third trip, citing the company’s personalized service, insider knowledge, and 24/7 support. To us, that kind of loyalty says more than any marketing slogan ever could.
Our Take: The Smartest Way to Experience GEM
The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum will be one of the defining cultural milestones of our time. We believe that to experience it properly, travelers need more than just a ticket; they need expert guidance, flawless planning, and the chance to connect GEM with the broader wonders of Egypt.
After reviewing everything, we’re convinced that Egypt Tours Portal provides exactly nothing but excellence, wonder, and the ultimate sense of professionalism. From the monumental halls of GEM to the timeless Nile, they offer a way to experience Egypt in the most immersive, comfortable, and unforgettable fashion. For anyone considering a trip to Egypt in 2025, this is, without question, the smartest choice anyone can make.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter