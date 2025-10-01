Bali Visa on Arrival: Your Complete Guide for a Smooth Entry

Visa on Arrival is an available option for travelers visiting Indonesia as they disembark from their flights. There is an abundance of countries that qualify including but not limited to the United States, Australia, a vast majority of countries in Europe, as well as several in ASEAN. This visa option is ideal for both travelers and business people whose travel purpose is limited to Bali or any other location in Indonesia for a short period not greater than a month and is extendable.

This VOA permits only a single duration of travel; you lose the option of reusing this VOA that you have already utilized. Leaving this place means that you will need to obtain an entirely different visa, as you cannot return to Indonesia using the VOA system.