Bali Visa on Arrival: Your Complete Guide for a Smooth Entry
Bali has climbed the ladder to become one of the foremost destinations for travelers, remote workers, and digital nomads. Short vacation or business trip or an extended stay, it is essential to understand Indonesia's visa rules to allow entry without problems. Among the many options available to foreigners, one of the most often used is the Visa on Arrival. This guide will cover all you must know about Bali VOA eligibility, processes, fees, and tips that will make your arrival seamless.
What Is Bali Visa on Arrival?
Visa on Arrival is an available option for travelers visiting Indonesia as they disembark from their flights. There is an abundance of countries that qualify including but not limited to the United States, Australia, a vast majority of countries in Europe, as well as several in ASEAN. This visa option is ideal for both travelers and business people whose travel purpose is limited to Bali or any other location in Indonesia for a short period not greater than a month and is extendable.
This VOA permits only a single duration of travel; you lose the option of reusing this VOA that you have already utilized. Leaving this place means that you will need to obtain an entirely different visa, as you cannot return to Indonesia using the VOA system.
Requirements for Visa on Arrival in Bali
First, you must ensure that you pack your bags only after you fulfill the government requirements, which include the following rules that the Indonesian government emphasizes:
Validity of the passport - Your passport must be valid for at least 6 months upon arrival in the country.
Proof of travel - Proof of onward travel (return flight or ticket to another country) must be presented.
Nationality - Check that your country meets the requirements for obtaining a Visa on Arrival.
Methods of Payment - Payment for the visa fee can only be paid in cash (Indonesian Rupiah, USD, though, in rare instances, credit cards can be used.
How to Get the Visa on Arrival
The process for obtaining a VOA is simple and can be completed in two ways: upon arrival at Bali airport or online before your trip.
Option 1: Visa on Arrival at Bali Airport
Arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) – Follow signs for “Visa on Arrival.”
Go to the VOA counter – Pay the visa fee (currently IDR 500,000 or about USD 33).
Receive your receipt – Present this along with your passport at the immigration counter.
Get your passport stamped – Your VOA is now active for 30 days.
Option 2: e-VOA (Electronic Visa on Arrival)
To save time, you can apply for an e-VOA online before arriving:
Go to the official Indonesian immigration website.
Fill out the application form, upload your passport, and pay online.
Receive your e-VOA by email within 1–3 working days.
Show the e-VOA QR code to immigration officers when you land.
This option is recommended during busy travel seasons since it avoids long queues at the airport.
Extending Your VOA in Bali
To begin with, a VOA (Visa on Arrival) does provide a duration of 30 days, but an extension of an additional 30 days is also possible. This permits a total stay of 60 days within Indonesian territory. Extensions of a VOA must be requested within 7 days before the visa's expiry date.
To apply for a visa extension, you must visit the local immigration office and submit the following documents.
Your passport and the VOA extension.
Your submission will be processed and you will be required to provide biometric data, in the form of, pictures and fingerprint scans.
Plan and schedule your visit, as it is estimated the extension will take 3-5 days to process.
Cost of Bali Visa on Arrival
As of 2025, the official fee is:
IDR 500,000 (± USD 33) for the first 30 days.
IDR 500,000 for the extension.
Always keep receipts as proof of payment. Using official counters or the official website ensures you avoid scams or inflated prices from unofficial agents.
Tips for a Smooth Experience
Carry small change – If paying by cash, it is easier if you have the exact amount.
Early arrival in peak season – Immigration lines are really long during holidays.
Hold on to your boarding pass – Immigration officers occasionally ask for it.
Comply with visa rules – Exceeding VOA costs IDR 1,000,000 per day and even deportation.
Final Thoughts
The Bali Visa on Arrival is likely the easiest way to enter Indonesia for a temporary stay. Whether visiting for vacation, commerce, or to sample Bali's growing expat community, the VOA provides a convenient and affordable solution. You can prepare it through a trusted consultant such as ILA Global Consulting. By having your paperwork in hand ahead of time and taking advantage of the e-VOA option, you can reduce waiting time and start your Bali adventure hassle-free.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.