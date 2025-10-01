What Is the Average Electric Bill in Illinois in 2025
Keeping up with monthly household expenses means understanding one of the biggest recurring costs: your electric bill.
For Illinois residents, electricity rates and usage play a major role in how much families spend each month. So, what is the average electric bill in Illinois, and how do those costs compare nationally? Let’s break it down.
The Average Electric Bill in Illinois
On average, Illinois residents pay about $207 per month for electricity. That adds up to roughly $2,484 per year. Compared to the national average of about $3,005 per year, Illinois households spend 17% less on electricity.
Even though Illinois bills are lower than the U.S. average, the costs add up over time. At the current rates, the average Illinois family will spend more than $104,000 on electricity over the next 25 years.
How Much Does Electricity Cost Per Month in Illinois?
To understand the monthly bill, you need to look at two factors: usage and rates.
Average usage: 1,254 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month
Average Illinois electricity rates: 16¢ per kWh
When you multiply the two, you get the typical bill of $207 per month.
This number can be higher or lower depending on your household size, the type of home you live in, and how much electricity you use for heating, cooling, and appliances.
Illinois Electricity Rates Compared to the U.S.
Illinois electricity rates are 16¢ per kWh, which is 16% below the U.S. national average of 20¢ per kWh.
Why is Illinois cheaper? Several factors play into it:
Energy sources – Illinois generates much of its electricity from nuclear energy, which helps keep rates stable.
Regional differences – States with higher reliance on natural gas or imported electricity often see higher rates.
Demand and weather – Harsh winters and hot summers raise demand, but efficient grid management helps keep Illinois rates competitive.
What Makes Up the Average Electric Bill in Illinois?
An electric bill has two main parts:
Fixed charges – These are flat fees for customer service and maintaining the grid. They don’t change from month to month.
Variable charges – These depend on how many kilowatt-hours you use. More usage means higher costs.
So, the average electricity bill in Illinois per month comes down to how much energy you consume and how the utility sets its rate structure.
Long-Term Costs of Electricity in Illinois
Electricity may not seem overwhelming when you only look at a single month’s bill, but the long-term cost is significant.
Here’s how monthly bills add up over time:
$100/month → $68,000 over 30 years
$200/month → $140,000 over 30 years
$250/month → $170,000 over 30 years
Even though Illinois rates are lower than average, families still face tens of thousands of dollars in electricity expenses over a lifetime.
Ways to Reduce Your Electric Bill
If you’re concerned about your monthly costs, there are several ways to keep bills manageable:
Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances – Look for Energy Star-rated models.
Switch to LED lighting – LEDs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs.
Unplug electronics – Devices draw power even when they’re turned off.
Maintain your HVAC system – Clean filters and regular service improve efficiency.
Schedule electrical inspections – Faulty wiring or overloaded circuits can waste energy and raise your bills.
Routine inspections by a licensed electrician in Naperville, IL, are especially valuable.
They not only prevent safety hazards but also identify areas where your system may be consuming extra power unnecessarily — helping you save money in the long run.
Why Bills Vary Across Illinois
The average electricity bill in Illinois is a useful guide, but your personal bill may differ for several reasons:
Home size and insulation – Larger homes or those with poor insulation need more heating and cooling.
Appliance age – Older appliances often draw more electricity than modern, efficient models.
Seasonal swings – Hot summers and cold winters increase energy usage for air conditioning and heating.
Utility providers – Different companies may charge different rates depending on where you live.
For example, households in Chicago might see slightly higher monthly bills than those in smaller towns due to higher energy use during peak hours and varying utility charges.
Key Takeaways
The average electric bill in Illinois per month is about $207, totaling $2,484 annually.
Illinois rates are 16¢/kWh, which is lower than the U.S. average of 20¢/kWh.
Over time, electricity costs add up significantly, even in states with below-average rates.
You can cut bills by improving efficiency, maintaining your home’s systems, and scheduling electrical inspections.
Final Thoughts
So, how much does electricity cost per month in Illinois? On average, families pay around $207. While that’s lower than the national average, it’s still a major expense.
By keeping an eye on energy use, upgrading old systems, and making sure your home’s wiring is safe and efficient, you can keep costs under control.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.