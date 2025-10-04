West Palm Beach Neighborhood Guide: Find Your Perfect Fit

1. Downtown West Palm Beach

Vibe. Skyline views, the Saturday GreenMarket on Flagler Drive, and dinner on Clematis without moving your car. Downtown’s Walk Score is 83, so everyday errands are on foot.

Who lives here? Young professionals, seasonal empty-nesters, and anyone who prefers a lock-and-leave condo. Roughly 26,000 jobs sit inside the one-square-mile core, so some residents walk to the office as well.

Commute snapshot. Brightline’s station at 260 Quadrille Plaza Drive is 0.3 miles, about five minutes on foot, from The Square. I-95 lies 1.3 miles west via Okeechobee Boulevard, and Palm Beach International Airport is three miles, around ten minutes by car.

Typical home prices (July 2025).

Median condo list price $579K (156 active units)

Median overall sale price $623K, up 16% year over year

Studios and one-bedrooms sometimes appear in the low-$400Ks, while penthouses overlooking the Intracoastal reach past $3 million.

HOA and amenities. Nearly every building charges condo fees, often $500–$1,200 per month based on age and amenity stack (pool, gym, concierge). Compare dues side by side; two similar units can differ by several hundred dollars a month.

Nearby highlights. The Norton Museum is a ten-minute walk south on Dixie Highway, while CityPlace’s shops start the moment you step outside The Square. Flagler Drive’s waterfront promenade hosts 5Ks, art shows, and monthly Screen on the Green movie nights.

Downtown covers every urban-living need, but if you want a single-family home while keeping city access, continue to Grandview Heights next.