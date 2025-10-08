Create a Halloween Digital Costume Collection with GenSwap by Luminar Neo

Start by defining your theme and concept. Choose 3–5 personas, such as a Witch, Plague Scholar, Neon Vampire, or Forest Spirit. Write a one-line concept for each of these characters. Specify the object, material, era, and finish.

To create your own Halloween costume, you will need at least one clean and properly lit portrait. Keep camera angle, pose, and backdrop consistent so every look reads like one mini-campaign when you post the carousel. Plan low-key scenes, rim highlights, or neon accents. Experiment with creative dark photography ideas. If you add hats, masks, collars, or props with AI, note your light direction and shadow density so the swaps blend naturally.

Turn the plan into a simple shot list: one hero pose per persona, plus a close crop for details. Jot down your best prompt starters and palette notes in a shared document. It will give you a reusable blueprint. You can scale it into group portraits or a multi-post Halloween series.