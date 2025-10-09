A Family Adventure in Utah: One Week Exploring Zion National Park

Springdale, Utah is the best basecamp for your Zion adventure. This charming town sits right outside the park’s main entrance and offers a range of accommodations.

For families : Try Cliffrose Lodge, which has a pool and spacious suites perfect for relaxing after long hikes.

Budget-friendly : Zion Park Motel offers comfort without breaking the bank.

For nature lovers: Opt for Watchman Campground, located inside the park near the Virgin River. It’s ideal for early morning hikes and late-night stargazing.

If you plan to visit during summer or spring break, book well in advance, as Zion is one of the most popular national parks in the country.