Mercedes-Benz Prepares Historic Transformation With 40 New Models

Beyond Europe, Mercedes-Benz has significant plans for its American facilities, particularly in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, historically the hub for SUV production, has already begun building electric models as part of the EQ lineup. The facility produces the EQE SUV and EQS SUV, which are crucial for the North American market, where mid-size and large SUVs dominate.

Tuscaloosa facilities have been supplemented by a new battery plant in Bibb County, Alabama, which supports local EV production and reduces dependence on overseas supply chains. This facility assembles advanced lithium-ion batteries tailored specifically for the EQ line. Future expansions are expected to equip the plant to handle higher-capacity battery technologies and prepare for next-generation EV architectures that will be shared globally.

These investments strengthen Mercedes-Benz’s foothold in the critical U.S. market, where domestic production allows the brand to remain competitive against American and Asian manufacturers, particularly as government incentives and consumer demand increasingly favor locally built EVs.