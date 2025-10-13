Thomas Tull on Grit, Risk, and Living the American Dream

Thomas Tull has built laundromats, financed blockbusters, invested in artificial intelligence, bought into America’s most iconic sports franchises, and even toured with the Rolling Stones. His résumé reads like a highlight reel of improbable achievements. But if you ask him about his life, he doesn’t describe it in terms of fame, money, or power. He talks about gratitude, hard work, and the lessons he learned as a kid shoveling snow in upstate New York.

“I grew up within the confines of constantly worrying whether the lights were going to get turned off,” he recalls. “I had socks on my hands for mittens. I was freezing, but I couldn’t go home until I made enough money shoveling snow to help my mom with the bills.”

It’s the kind of memory that never fades, and in Tull’s case, it became fuel. “You can either take on a victim mentality and say, ‘this isn’t fair, the world is cruel,’” he says. “That may all be true. But then what? Sports taught me to persevere. My family taught me to persevere. You either quit or you keep going.”

That mindset carried him from a modest upbringing to a career that has spanned Hollywood, technology, and professional sports ownership. It also explains why, even after building Legendary Pictures into a studio that produced The Dark Knight trilogy and Jurassic World, he still frames his story around grit, not glamour.