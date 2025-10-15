From Onboarding to Impact: Digital Workflows That Accelerate New Hires

When onboarding handbooks or training materials become out-of-date, or exist in a disorganized fashion in shared folders or drives, new hires can feel lost and disengaged. Lark Docs allows you to turn the onboarding co-created content into a living, interactive document.

You can have a document that contains organizational policies, product guides, or outlines of training plans, and multiple people can co-edit or add content simultaneously, with all-docs containing improvement history and real-time content edits. In addition to this important doc-editing functionality, users can add inline comments so that either a manager or peer can answer questions in line without switching between chats or emails, and facilitate an open and transparent learning environment. In addition to providing content clarity and comments, Docs can also embed Lark Sheets into any of the content so that key progress can be tracked or link to Lark Tasks to ensure action on next steps is always visible.

Docs will enable your organization to create a single source of truth for new hires to refer to which will take the confusion out of onboarding and accelerate learning! Instead of waiting for any formal updates, you are always seeing new information daily!