What to Look for in a Vacation Rental Property

Start with real beds, not “sleeps up to.” Two queen beds serve two couples. A queen plus a pullout does not. Scan the listing for mattress sizes in each room, then confirm in the photos. If you see bunks, check weight limits and headroom.

Bathrooms will set the tone each morning. For four adults, one shower is a bottleneck. A three bedroom, two bathroom layout works well for long weekends. If your group keeps different hours, a half bath near the living area helps.

Shared space is where trips feel special. Look for seating for your whole group in one room. A dining table with enough chairs makes quick breakfasts and game nights easy. If the photos show a large sofa and only two small chairs, ask for the room’s measurements.