The Future of Crypto: How Presales Are Shaping Real Growth

Tokenization takes physical or traditional assets and represents them as digital tokens that can be divided and traded in smaller units. This fractional approach opens investment to more people and increases market liquidity. Analysts estimate that the tokenization sector will grow close to USD 3.95 billion in 2025, a sign of how rapidly the field is scaling. Financial and tech companies are now building the infrastructure to support this shift, tightening the link between conventional markets and blockchain-based systems.