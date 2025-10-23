Best Practices for Safe Surgical Waste Segregation

Where you put waste containers matters as much as having the right types available for use.

Point-of-Generation Placement Position containers where waste gets created. In operating rooms, place sharps containers near the sterile field where staff use needles and blades. Put infectious waste bins near the patient where contaminated materials accumulate.

Accessibility Without Obstruction Containers must be easy to reach but not in the way of essential movements. Staff will not walk across a room to use the correct bin when a closer incorrect option exists.

Appropriate Quantities Having enough containers prevents the temptation to overfill or use wrong bins when correct ones are full. Calculate needs based on procedure volumes and waste generation rates.

Height Considerations Mount sharps containers at waist height for easy disposal without lifting arms high. Floor bins should have foot pedals so staff can open them without using contaminated gloves.

Good placement makes proper segregation the easiest choice rather than requiring extra effort that busy workers will skip.