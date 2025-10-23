The 7 rarest cars in the world
The rarest and most coveted cars. Sometimes car manufacturers release ultra-rare versions of current models, and sometimes they only produce a few units to emphasise their exclusivity.
Even the most influential people on the planet cannot afford the supercars in this selection, not because of their price, but because of the number of units produced — there are not enough exclusives for everyone. However, this list includes not only single copies of Pagani, absurd classic cars from tuners and the car collection of the Sultan of Brunei.
Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé
The car got its name from its creator and chief engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut, who is considered an automotive genius.
He equipped the 300 SLR Coupé with a 3.0-litre inline eight-cylinder engine inspired by Formula 1, which produced 306 hp. Only two real prototypes saw the light of day, and to this day, this car remains one of the most highly valued sports cars. In addition, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé is the most expensive car ever sold at auction, fetching €135 million at RM Sotheby's in 2022.
McLaren F1 LM
The F1 is one of the greatest cars of all time. This British supercar redefined what a road car is capable of, and its track-focused McLaren F1 LM version is even more insane. LM stands for LeMans, and it changed the entire aerodynamic structure of the F1. The power of the 6.1-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, based on a BMW design, was increased to 671 hp. A total of five examples and one prototype were built.
Bugatti Type 41 La Royale
Bugatti is well versed in creating rare, high-performance supercars, but in the early 1920s, Bugatti focused more on luxury and opulence. That's why he created this Type 41 La Royale. The model appeared in 1926, and many still consider it the most luxurious car of the brand ever made. The long wheelbase is combined with a massive aircraft engine. Under the elongated bonnet was a 12.8-litre straight-eight engine producing around 300 hp. Only six Bugatti Type 41 La Royale models were produced.
Lamborghini Veneno
The Veneno is the embodiment of what an Italian hypercar should be. Its design makes you turn your head, but many criticise the car precisely for its appearance. The powerful 6.5-litre V12 engine develops 740 hp and is capable of conquering everyone on the track. A total of nine roadsters and four coupés were produced.
Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita
At first glance, the Trevita looks almost identical to other CCX models, but there is much that only a trained eye can notice. For example, the body colour is unlike anything else — it glows with a diamond weave of carbon fibre. It's not just the exterior that makes the CCXR unique; its power plant is also incredible. Under the bonnet is a 4.7-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 1,065 hp. Unfortunately, only two Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita models made it into production.
W Motors Lykan HyperSport
This car gained fame thanks to its appearance in the seventh instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. There are only seven W Motors Lykan HyperSport cars in the world. Its entire body is handmade from carbon fibre, the double-wing doors open in the opposite direction to the usual, and 440 diamonds are embedded in the headlights. On top of that, its flat twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine develops 740 hp. In the real world, this means that this ultra-rare hypercar can accelerate to 97 km/h in less than 3 seconds.
Ferrari F40 LM
The LM model, designed for Le Mans racing, was an improvement on the regular F40. All nineteen F40 LM models had the same engine as the regular F40, albeit slightly more powerful. The mid-mounted 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 produced 720 hp and was paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car cost almost $5 million.
