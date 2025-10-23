The 7 rarest cars in the world

The rarest and most coveted cars. Sometimes car manufacturers release ultra-rare versions of current models, and sometimes they only produce a few units to emphasise their exclusivity.

Even the most influential people on the planet cannot afford the supercars in this selection, not because of their price, but because of the number of units produced — there are not enough exclusives for everyone. However, this list includes not only single copies of Pagani, absurd classic cars from tuners and the car collection of the Sultan of Brunei.