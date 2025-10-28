Manual vs. Instrument-Assisted Cervical Joint Position Error Testing: An Objective Comparison

Imagine two clinicians assessing the same patient. One uses a straightforward head repositioning test based on visual observation and clinical skill. The other employs motion sensors and relays on objective data from a display.. Both claim to measure how accurately the patient can return their head to a neutral position. However, are they truly measuring the same thing or just different variations of it?

The question raises the debate between manual and instrument-assisted cervical joint position error testing. Beyond the clinical routines and data charts lies a deeper issue: how we define “objectivity” concerning the human body.