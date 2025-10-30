Cost of Living in New Braunfels TX: A 2025 Guide
Resource Guide

Cost of Living in New Braunfels TX: A 2025 Guide

3 min read

Introduction

Nestled between the booming metropolitan areas of Austin and San Antonio, New Braunfels, TX offers a unique blend of small-town charm, historic appeal, and modern conveniences. With its picturesque rivers, vibrant downtown, and strong community spirit, it’s no wonder New Braunfels has become one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas.

Many individuals and families are drawn to the area for job opportunities, a desirable lifestyle, and relative affordability but understanding the cost of living in New Braunfels TX is essential before making the move.

This comprehensive guide breaks down every major expense you might encounter in 2025 - from housing and utilities to transportation and taxes to help you make an informed relocation decision.

Overall Cost of Living Index

The cost of living index compares living expenses across locations. A national average index is set at 100.

  • New Braunfels (2025): ~101 - slightly above the national average

  • Texas average: ~93

  • Austin: 120+

👉 Conclusion: New Braunfels is a bit pricier than most Texas cities but still significantly more affordable than Austin.

Housing Costs

Let’s check some market trends related to New Braunfels cost of living.

Market Trends (2024–2025)

The New Braunfels housing market stabilized in 2024 after years of rapid growth. In 2025:

  • Median home price: ~$375,000

  • Average rent (2-bedroom): ~$1,600/month

Popular Neighborhoods

Comparison: New Braunfels vs. Austin

  • Austin homes: Often $500,000+

  • Austin rent: $2,000+/month
    ➡️ New Braunfels offers a more attainable entry point for homeownership or renting in 2025.

Utilities & Internet

Average Monthly Costs (2025, 1,500 sq. ft. home)

  • Electricity: $120–$180

  • Water & Sewer: $50–$80

  • Natural Gas: $30–$50

  • Trash: $20

  • Internet: $60–$90

💡 Tip: Energy-efficient appliances and smart thermostat use can significantly reduce summer cooling bills.

Transportation

New Braunfels is primarily car-dependent.

  • Gas price: ~$3.20/gallon

  • Car insurance: ~$1,300/year (varies)

Commute times:

  • To San Antonio: 35–40 mins

  • To Austin: 45–60 mins

Public transit options exist but are limited; most residents rely on personal vehicles.

Food & Groceries

  • Groceries: Slightly above Texas average, around $700–$900/month for a family of four.

Dining out:

  • Casual: $10–$15/person

  • Upscale: $25–$50/person

🍽️ The local food scene blends German heritage, Texas barbecue, and farmers’ markets with fresh local produce and artisanal goods.

Healthcare & Insurance

New Braunfels offers quality care through providers like:

  • Christus Santa Rosa Hospital

  • Resolute Health Hospital

Average costs are slightly below national averages:

  • Health insurance (individual): ~$300/month

  • Health insurance (family): ~$800/month

Education & Childcare

  • Daycare: $700–$1,000/month per child

  • Private school tuition: Starting at ~$6,000/year

  • Public schools: Served by Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD (both highly rated)

Nearby higher education options include:

  • Texas State University (San Marcos)

  • UTSA (San Antonio)

Entertainment & Lifestyle

  • Gym memberships: $40–$75/month

  • Outdoor activities: Tubing, kayaking, hiking - often free or low-cost

Events:

  • Wurstfest, live music, and community festivals typically under $25 per ticket

🎶 Community-driven recreation and riverfront attractions make New Braunfels vibrant yet affordable.

Taxes

Texas residents benefit from no state income tax, though property taxes are higher.

  • Property tax rate: ~2.2%

  • Sales tax: 8.25%

While property taxes can add up, the absence of income tax offsets the difference for many households.

Pros & Cons Summary

Pros

  • More affordable than Austin

  • Reasonable utilities and grocery costs

  • Strong sense of community and outdoor lifestyle

  • No state income tax

Cons

  • Higher property tax rates

  • Limited public transportation

  • High summer utility bills

Conclusion

Is New Braunfels affordable in 2025?

Yes - for most families, professionals, and retirees. The city balances modestly above-average living costs with exceptional lifestyle value, great schools, and a welcoming community.

When planning your move, consider both immediate and long-term expenses. Partnering with a trusted moving company in New Braunfels can simplify your relocation and minimize hidden costs.

Plan wisely, research thoroughly, and you may discover that New Braunfels isn’t just an affordable place to live - it’s the ideal place to call home in 2025.

Cost of Living in New Braunfels TX: A 2025 Guide
Cost of living in Georgetown, TX

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com