Cost of Living in New Braunfels TX: A 2025 Guide
Introduction
Nestled between the booming metropolitan areas of Austin and San Antonio, New Braunfels, TX offers a unique blend of small-town charm, historic appeal, and modern conveniences. With its picturesque rivers, vibrant downtown, and strong community spirit, it’s no wonder New Braunfels has become one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas.
Many individuals and families are drawn to the area for job opportunities, a desirable lifestyle, and relative affordability but understanding the cost of living in New Braunfels TX is essential before making the move.
This comprehensive guide breaks down every major expense you might encounter in 2025 - from housing and utilities to transportation and taxes to help you make an informed relocation decision.
Overall Cost of Living Index
The cost of living index compares living expenses across locations. A national average index is set at 100.
New Braunfels (2025): ~101 - slightly above the national average
Texas average: ~93
Austin: 120+
👉 Conclusion: New Braunfels is a bit pricier than most Texas cities but still significantly more affordable than Austin.
Housing Costs
Let’s check some market trends related to New Braunfels cost of living.
Market Trends (2024–2025)
The New Braunfels housing market stabilized in 2024 after years of rapid growth. In 2025:
Median home price: ~$375,000
Average rent (2-bedroom): ~$1,600/month
Popular Neighborhoods
Comparison: New Braunfels vs. Austin
Austin homes: Often $500,000+
Austin rent: $2,000+/month
➡️ New Braunfels offers a more attainable entry point for homeownership or renting in 2025.
Utilities & Internet
Average Monthly Costs (2025, 1,500 sq. ft. home)
Electricity: $120–$180
Water & Sewer: $50–$80
Natural Gas: $30–$50
Trash: $20
Internet: $60–$90
💡 Tip: Energy-efficient appliances and smart thermostat use can significantly reduce summer cooling bills.
Transportation
New Braunfels is primarily car-dependent.
Gas price: ~$3.20/gallon
Car insurance: ~$1,300/year (varies)
Commute times:
To San Antonio: 35–40 mins
To Austin: 45–60 mins
Public transit options exist but are limited; most residents rely on personal vehicles.
Food & Groceries
Groceries: Slightly above Texas average, around $700–$900/month for a family of four.
Dining out:
Casual: $10–$15/person
Upscale: $25–$50/person
🍽️ The local food scene blends German heritage, Texas barbecue, and farmers’ markets with fresh local produce and artisanal goods.
Healthcare & Insurance
New Braunfels offers quality care through providers like:
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital
Resolute Health Hospital
Average costs are slightly below national averages:
Health insurance (individual): ~$300/month
Health insurance (family): ~$800/month
Education & Childcare
Daycare: $700–$1,000/month per child
Private school tuition: Starting at ~$6,000/year
Public schools: Served by Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD (both highly rated)
Nearby higher education options include:
Texas State University (San Marcos)
UTSA (San Antonio)
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Gym memberships: $40–$75/month
Outdoor activities: Tubing, kayaking, hiking - often free or low-cost
Events:
Wurstfest, live music, and community festivals typically under $25 per ticket
🎶 Community-driven recreation and riverfront attractions make New Braunfels vibrant yet affordable.
Taxes
Texas residents benefit from no state income tax, though property taxes are higher.
Property tax rate: ~2.2%
Sales tax: 8.25%
While property taxes can add up, the absence of income tax offsets the difference for many households.
Pros & Cons Summary
Pros
More affordable than Austin
Reasonable utilities and grocery costs
Strong sense of community and outdoor lifestyle
No state income tax
Cons
Higher property tax rates
Limited public transportation
High summer utility bills
Conclusion
Is New Braunfels affordable in 2025?
Yes - for most families, professionals, and retirees. The city balances modestly above-average living costs with exceptional lifestyle value, great schools, and a welcoming community.
When planning your move, consider both immediate and long-term expenses. Partnering with a trusted moving company in New Braunfels can simplify your relocation and minimize hidden costs.
Plan wisely, research thoroughly, and you may discover that New Braunfels isn’t just an affordable place to live - it’s the ideal place to call home in 2025.
