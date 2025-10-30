Things to Do in Atlanta, GA
Things to Do in Atlanta, GAPlanning a trip and wondering about the very best things to do in Atlanta, GA? You’re in for a treat. The city is a delicious mash-up of Southern hospitality, bold art, hip neighborhoods, historic landmarks, and seriously good food. Atlanta’s energy is equal parts porch-swing and skyline, slow down in a shaded park by day, then chase rooftop views and live music by night.
Along the way, we’ll keep the vibe down-to-earth with picks you’ll actually enjoy, no filler, no fluff. If you’re searching for fun things to do in Atlanta, GA that work for couples, families, friend groups, or solo explorers, start here.
Wander the Atlanta BeltLine
If you want to feel the city’s pulse, walk or bike the BeltLine, especially the Eastside Trail between Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park. You’ll pass murals, pocket parks, pop-up markets, and patios perfect for a midday drink. Krog Street Tunnel is the famous canvas of ever-changing graffiti; Krog Street Market is where you’ll reward yourself with dumplings, tacos, or gelato.
Why it’s great: You can sample multiple neighborhoods in a single stroll, and the people-watching is ace.
Pro tip: Go early on weekends to beat the crowds. If you’re biking, you’ll find rental kiosks and e-bikes close to trail entrances.
Dive Into History at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights
In the heart of downtown, this modern museum delivers a powerful, immersive experience. You’ll find exhibits on Atlanta’s Civil Rights leaders, interactive galleries that challenge your understanding of protest and progress, and moving artifacts that link local history to global human rights struggles.
Why it’s great: It’s both sobering and inspiring, one of the most important things to do in Atlanta, GA if you want to understand the city’s soul.
Pro tip: Plan at least 90 minutes. Pair it with a stop at Centennial Olympic Park or the Georgia Aquarium, both within walking distance.
See Whale Sharks at the Georgia Aquarium
Yes, whale sharks. The Georgia Aquarium is one of the largest in the world and a genuine “wow” moment for kids and adults. The Ocean Voyager exhibit surrounds you with a moving, shimmering sea tunnel. Beyond that, there are belugas, sea lions, and mesmerizing jelly galleries.
Why it’s great: It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and an Atlanta icon.
Pro tip: Buy timed tickets in advance and aim for weekdays or late afternoons for lighter crowds. If you’re visiting with toddlers, bring a lightweight stroller, they’ll nap, you’ll wander.
Taste Your Way through Ponce City Market
Housed in a massive historic Sears building, Ponce City Market is a food hall, shopping arcade, and rooftop playground rolled into one. Start with a biscuit sandwich or a slice of Neapolitan pizza; finish with a craft cocktail, churros, or gourmet ice cream. Then head upstairs to the Roof for city views, mini-golf, and the kind of golden-hour photos your friends will actually double-tap.
Why it’s great: Endless food choices under one roof and the BeltLine right outside the door.
Pro tip: If you’re short on time, grab to-go bites and picnic along the BeltLine. On weekends, expect a lively crowd.
Explore Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park
This free-to-visit site anchors Sweet Auburn and includes Dr. King’s birth home, the Ebenezer Baptist Church, and the King Center, where you can pay your respects at the reflecting pool. Walking the neighborhood streets and hearing the church bells can be an unexpectedly emotional experience.
Why it’s great: It connects you directly to the life and legacy of Dr. King, essential to the story of Atlanta and the nation.
Pro tip: Ranger-led tours of the birth home are popular and limited. Check availability early in the day.
Picnic, Paddle, and People-watch at Piedmont Park
Think of Piedmont Park as Atlanta’s backyard: festivals, farmers markets, dog parks, jogging paths, soccer fields, and skyline views reflected in Lake Clara Meer. Spread a blanket under the oaks, rent a scooter, or simply stroll with cold brew in hand.
Why it’s great: It’s easy, beautiful, and surrounded by great neighborhoods like Midtown and Virginia-Highland.
Pro tip: If you’re visiting on a Saturday morning, swing by the Green Market for local produce, pastries, and live music.
Go Behind the Scenes on a Studio or TV Location Tour
Atlanta’s booming film industry means your favorite shows and movies might have been shot just blocks away. Book a studio tour (when available) or hop on a TV & movie locations tour to see filming spots from superhero blockbusters to cult-favorite series.
Why it’s great: It’s a unique angle on the city, and the guides are often industry insiders with fun stories.
Pro tip: These tours sell out in peak season. If you’re a superfan, note the specific shows a tour covers before you book.
Eat Your Way Through Buford Highway
If you want the most delicious and delightfully unpretentious culinary strip in metro Atlanta, head to Buford Highway. This is where you’ll find steaming bowls of pho, late-night Korean BBQ, Chinese bakeries, Salvadoran pupusas, and bubble tea shops stacked door-to-door.
Why it’s great: It’s a global food crawl without leaving the city. And it’s affordable.
Pro tip: Go with a group and order family-style to taste more. Parking lots can be busy, be patient and prepare for happy food comas.
Catch a Game or a Concert
Sports are a big deal here. Depending on the season, you can cheer on the Braves at Truist Park, the Hawks at State Farm Arena, or Atlanta United and the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The pre- and post-game scenes are half the fun: The Battery (outside Truist Park) is packed with bars, eateries, and live music; the Home Depot Backyard hosts tailgates and community events on game days.
Why it’s great: The venues are top-notch and the fan energy is contagious.
Pro tip: If you’re not into sports, check the event calendars anyway, these venues host major concerts and touring shows year-round.
Day-trip to Stone Mountain Park or hike at Arabia Mountain
Stone Mountain is known for its granite monolith, lake, and family attractions. If you want fewer crowds and a wilder vibe, head to Arabia Mountain or Panola Mountain for easy-to-moderate hikes across otherworldly rock outcrops dotted with tiny, seasonal pools of life called vernal pools.
Why it’s great: It’s nature therapy close to the city, sunset views are spectacular.
Pro tip: Wear sturdy shoes; the rock can be slick after rain. Bring water and sunscreen, shade is limited on the domes.
Bonus Ideas
High Museum of Art: Bright, airy galleries with rotating exhibitions. The building itself is worth the visit.
Swan House & Atlanta History Center: Gilded elegance plus superb local history and lush grounds.
Oakland Cemetery: Hauntingly beautiful garden cemetery with skyline views and literary legends.
Westside Provisions District: Chic boutiques, excellent restaurants, and a photogenic bridge.
Tiny Doors ATL hunt: Spot whimsical, artist-made tiny doors hidden around the city.
Neighborhoods That Fit Your Trip
Midtown: Central, walkable, near museums and Piedmont Park, great without a car.
Old Fourth Ward/Inman Park: BeltLine access, Ponce City Market, indie cafés.
Downtown: Best for first-timers who want attractions like the Aquarium and Civil Rights Center nearby.
Virginia-Highland/Morningside: Leafy, residential streets with local shops and brunch spots.
West Midtown: Trendy restaurants, design stores, and loft vibes.
Tip: If plans include Buford Highway, Stone Mountain, or suburban venues, a car or rideshares will save time.
When to Visit
Spring (March–May): Dogwoods and azaleas bloom, patio season kicks off, prime time for park picnics and BeltLine strolls.
Fall (September–November): The sweet spot. Warm days, crisp evenings, festivals every weekend.
Summer: Hot and humid. Plan indoor attractions midday and re-emerge for golden hour.
Winter: Mild, with occasional cold snaps. Great museum weather and lower hotel rates.
Pack: Comfortable walking shoes, a light layer for over-air-conditioned interiors, a refillable water bottle, and a small umbrella in spring/summer.
A Perfect 2-Day Itinerary
Day 1
Morning: Coffee and pastries, then the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
Midday: Walk to Georgia Aquarium.
Afternoon: Head to Ponce City Market for lunch, then stroll the BeltLine and peek at Krog Street Tunnel.
Evening: Rooftop mini-golf at Ponce or dinner in Inman Park. Nightcap with live music in Old Fourth Ward.
Day 2
Morning: Brunch in Virginia-Highland, then Piedmont Park wander.
Afternoon: MLK Jr. National Historical Park, then grab a latte nearby.
Evening: Game or concert at Truist Park or Mercedes-Benz Stadium; late-night eats at Buford Highway.
Getting Around Without Losing Your Cool
MARTA: Easy from the airport to Midtown, Buckhead, and downtown. Great for major event days.
Rideshare & scooters: Handy for hops between BeltLine neighborhoods.
Parking: Apps help, but lots fill quickly near Ponce City Market and trailheads, arrive early.
Bikes: The BeltLine is bike-friendly, but ride slow on crowded weekends and ring your bell kindly.
What to Eat (and How to Plan Your Calories)
Southern staples: Fried chicken, biscuits, mac ’n’ cheese, collards, and peach cobbler.
Global hits: Korean BBQ, banh mi, xiao long bao, Ethiopian platters, and arepas, especially along Buford Highway.
Vegetarian/vegan: Atlanta delivers, look for plant-forward cafés and inventive soul-food spots.
Desserts: Donuts, ice cream flights, and bakery cases that demand a “just a taste” strategy.
Pro tip: Book dinner reservations for Friday/Saturday nights, especially in Midtown, Westside, and Inman Park.
Safety & Common-Sense Tips
Atlanta is a big city with big-city realities. Keep your bags zipped, don’t leave valuables in your car (ever), and stick to well-lit, busy areas at night. Around sporting events and festivals, expect heavier traffic and a strong police presence, plan transit accordingly and you’ll be fine.
Planning a Move After You Fall in Love with ATL?
It happens, one weekend of parks, patios, and skyline sunsets and suddenly you’re scrolling rental listings. If you’re relocating, hiring movers Atlanta, GA can make the transition smoother, from packing and logistics to navigating busy buildings along the BeltLine. We are a trusted, Atlanta-based moving team known for friendly service, careful packing, and smooth, on-time moves across the city and beyond. A local team will know the quirks of freight elevators, festival weekends, and what time to avoid loading zones on game days.
The Best Things to Do in Atlanta, GA
From whale sharks to world-changing history, from rooftop mini-golf to rock-top sunsets, these 10 experiences capture the spirit of the city. The real Atlanta is in the details: a mural tucked under a bridge, a biscuit that tastes like nostalgia, a saxophone echoing through a park, a conversation with a stranger who calls you “friend” before you’ve exchanged names.
So lace up your walking shoes, charge your phone, and come hungry. The fun things to do in Atlanta, GA are never just a checklist, they’re a series of small, joyful moments that add up to a trip you’ll want to repeat. And when you’re ready to call it home, you know who to call to make the move seamless: movers Atlanta, GA.
