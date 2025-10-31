Blocked Drains: 7 Common Causes and Solutions
Blocked drains are one of those plumbing issues that seem to pop up at the worst possible time. Slow-draining sinks or water damage can turn an ordinary day into a major headache. The good news is that most blocked drains are caused by things you can spot or prevent before they turn into emergencies. Here are common causes of blocked drains and some practical ways to deal with each.
1. Hair Build-Up in Bathroom Drains
Just remember all the strands that get washed down the drain with every shower and shave. They stick together, over time, with a soap residue that causes them to clump and which water cannot penetrate. Simply cleaning the hair from the strainer with hot water regularly will prevent problems. If there is a clog after all, you can clear it with baking soda and vinegar, without having to call a plumber.
2. Grease and Fat in Kitchen Drains
Kitchens are also a hotbed for clogged pipes, largely because of cooking grease and fat. Oil that went down the sink has been a harmless substance, except for hardening in the pipes as it cools and forming tough clogs. Scrape any excess grease into your trash bin instead of washing dishes. For smaller bits, let a little dish soap get flushed down the drain with hot water to help break up any residual grease.
3. Foreign Objects Accidentally Flushed
Small items such as toys, cotton buds and sanitary products are easily thrown down the drain. Placing drain strainers in sinks, tubs, and toilets is a quick way to catch these unwanted extras. Teaching children about the importance of drain safety and discarding objects that are not suitable for flushing can make a difference. If something does get lodged, a plumber can retrieve it without doing damage to the pipes.
4. Tree Roots Intruding into Pipes
If you’ve ever experienced slow drainage in a certain section of your home, tree roots might be the hidden cause. Be aware that roots are drawn to water and will tend to work their way into pipes through the smallest of openings. Removing roots and fixing pipes are the work of professionals, who have reliable tools to cut away roots and repair damaged sections so that the blockage doesn’t come back.
5. Soap Scum Buildup
Soap itself appears to be innocent enough, but when combined with minerals in water, it can create hard deposits over time that cling to pipes. Over time, these deposits, called soap scum, will clog up your pipes and cause water to drain slowly. You can do that by regularly flushing the drains with hot water. However, mild chemical cleaners that are available for home use may assist in dissolving soap scum.
6. Too Much Toilet Paper
Remember that flushing too much toilet paper or non-flushable material is a primary cause of clogging. Stick to flushing approved items and moderate one’s use of toilet paper, and there are no problems. Do not flush wipes, cotton buds or sanitary items even if they claim to be “flushable” on the packaging. Modest decorum like this will save you the headache of having to handle a clogged toilet.
7. Pipe Corrosion or Damage
Pipes that are old or that have sustained damage can corrode, crack or collapse, obstructing the flow of water. Such problems can be thorny, and they tend to return if the degraded pipes are not replaced. If worn-out pipes are replaced, you will restore the drainage and alleviate those recurring blockages. A blocked drains Sydney can check out your pipes, find problem areas, and make substitutions that last.
Keeping Your Drains Running Smoothly
Blocked drains are a pretty unpleasant fact of life, but knowing the cause and how to tackle them helps. Being proactive is always best to keep your drains in good working condition and avoid plumbing emergencies. If a clog stubbornly persists, professional help is the best option. By offering just a bit of attention and care, your drains can stay clear and your home free from random water issues.
