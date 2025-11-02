Cost of Hiring Movers in Phoenix, Arizona

The cost to hire movers Phoenix locals pay depends on the size of the move and services included. On average, a local move within Phoenix can range from $400 to $1,200, while a long-distance relocation can cost $2,000 or more.

For smaller apartments, you may spend less, especially if you’re handling part of the move yourself. Full-service moves with packing, loading, and unpacking tend to cost more but save significant time and effort.