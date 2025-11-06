Job sites where CIS Migrants can find work

Layboard.com — International job hub focused on overseas roles: logistics, service, construction, factories, seasonal, and entry-level options. Clear filters for location and category.

Indeed — World’s largest job aggregator; great for warehouse, logistics, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, admin, and entry-level office roles. Strong filters for visa/relocation keywords.

LinkedIn Jobs — Best for professional tracks (IT, engineering, finance, marketing, HR). Direct recruiter messaging, referrals, and company pages help you shortcut to interviews.

Glassdoor — Job search plus company reviews, salaries, and interview insights. Useful to avoid low-quality employers and spot fair pay.

ZipRecruiter — Quick one-click applies on mobile; strong in the US and increasingly global. Good for light industrial, customer service, sales.