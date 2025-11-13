RatePunk Review: The Flight Deal Searcher That Actually Saved Me Money

Another flight deal service? Yeah, I wasn't convinced until I actually used it.

Here's the thing. I've become completely jaded about travel apps that promise to save money. Over the years, I've installed dozens of extensions, signed up for countless newsletters, and downloaded apps that swore they'd revolutionize how I book trips. The result? Most delivered exactly nothing except inbox clutter and browser bloat.

My immediate reaction to RatePunk was eye rolling. A flight deal searching tool that sends real-time alerts to my email, in addition to being able to track hotel prices? Sure, and I bet it also makes my coffee in the morning and walks my dog.

But something about the pitch got me curious. Just a straightforward tool that compares prices and sends alerts when deals pop up. Low expectations, minimal time investment. I figured two weeks of testing wouldn't hurt.

Spoiler: I'm still using it three months later. Here's why.