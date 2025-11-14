Reducing Power Usage Effectively (PUE) Through Smart Energy for Albuquerque Data Centers

When you run a modern day data center, there is one metric that towers above almost everything else, power usage effectiveness, or PUE. It's simply the ratio of total facility energy use over the IT equipment's energy use. A PUE of 1.0 is perfect efficiency, i.e. all that power goes to servers, and nothing is wasted. Most facilities don't get anywhere near that, so when you see that the PUE is 1.4 or 1.5, you're doing well. Studies indicate an industry average of around 1.8 in the case of many data centers.