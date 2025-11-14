The rise of luxury event tourism—why it’s booming

The global event tourism market—travel that centres around attending or participating in organised events—was valued at $1.52 trillion in 2024 and is forecast to reach $2.13 trillion by 2033, growing at a steady CAGR of 3.8%. Within that, the luxury segment is growing faster, fuelled by demand for high-end experiences that blend culture, entertainment, and exclusivity.

Younger generations are at the heart of this shift. A Forbes analysis highlights that Millennials and Gen Z place more value on travel and live events than on material possessions, driving the “experience economy.” For the affluent, this means weddings on Tuscan estates, concerts at world wonders, and incentive trips where the memories outshine the medals.