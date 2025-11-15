7-Day Morocco Tour Guide: Casablanca to the Sahara and Marrakech

Day 1: Arrival in Casablanca

Upon landing, you will be taken to the immediate resting place. Here, take your time to settle down and rest. If you have arrived early, you can take a walk along the Corniche, which is the beachfront with different cafes and luxury hotels located on the side.

Now, visit the beautiful Hassan II mosque. You will surely get fascinated by the delicate tile works, marble columns, and intricate carvings, which speak volumes about the maker’s unmatched capabilities.

It is one of the most impactful introductions to the aesthetics you will see further in the journey. Lastly, enjoy a soul-calming evening and prepare yourself for the cultural explorations of the next day.