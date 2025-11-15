Black Friday Hair Cutting Kits: How Much Can DIY Save vs. Barbershop Visits?
As the holiday shopping season approaches, more consumers are looking for ways to save money while keeping a polished, professional look. One area where savings can add up quickly is haircuts. With the average adult spending between $25 and $60 per haircut and visiting a barbershop roughly every 4–6 weeks, the yearly expense can climb to nearly $500 or more.
Fortunately, home hair cutting kits from Bestbomg provide a convenient, cost-effective alternative that allows consumers to achieve professional-quality haircuts from the comfort of their own homes.
Bestbomg Black Friday Hair Cutting Kits – 2025 Offers
Highlights
Discount Price includes 10% off + an extra 5% coupon.
Black Friday Price applies 20% off + 5% extra savings for maximum BFCM value.
Perfect for DIY haircuts, fades, and complete home grooming.
Start saving hundreds on barbershop visits while maintaining professional results at home.
The True Cost of Barbershop Visits
Barbershop visits, while convenient and professional, can put a dent in anyone’s budget over time. The average cost per haircut varies depending on location, stylist experience, and services requested, but the general range is $25–$60. For those who cut their hair every month, this translates to approximately $300–$720 per year.
When factoring in tips, travel time, and occasional extra services such as beard trims or styling products, the annual expense climbs even higher. For families, the costs multiply: a household with two adults and two children could easily spend over $1,500 a year on haircuts alone.
DIY Haircuts: Substantial Savings
By comparison, investing in a high-quality hair cutting kit can dramatically reduce annual expenses. Bestbomg offers a range of hair cutting kits suitable for beginners and experienced users alike. Kits like the BS-808A Hair Clipper Kit retail for around $77, while premium cordless models like the BS-905 Hair Clipper Kit cost approximately $99.
Once purchased, these kits provide all the tools needed for professional-grade results, including multiple guide combs, precision blades, ergonomic clippers, and cleaning accessories.
The Black Friday Opportunity
Black Friday is one of the best times to invest in a home haircutting kit. Bestbomg’s Black Friday deals include deep discounts on popular models, offering savings of 15–30% for limited periods. These discounts make it possible for consumers to purchase professional-quality clippers at prices comparable to—or even lower than—a single barbershop visit.
With these deals, customers can enjoy fade-ready performance, powerful motors, and long-lasting blades for a fraction of the annual cost of regular salon visits.
Why Bestbomg Hair Cutting Kits Are Different
Bestbomg has been designing grooming tools for decades, focusing on durability, precision, and ease of use. Unlike cheap or poorly made clippers, Bestbomg kits are built with high-grade materials, ensuring a long-lasting investment. Key features include:
Corded and cordless versatility – Some models operate on battery power for convenience, while others offer corded performance for extended runtime.
Fade-ready guide combs – Multiple comb lengths make it easy to create fades, layered cuts, or precise trims.
High-speed motors – High RPM motors cut smoothly and efficiently, even through thick hair.
Ergonomic designs – Comfortable grips reduce hand fatigue during extended grooming sessions.
Complete kits – Many packages include scissors, combs, cleaning brushes, and blade oil, giving users everything needed for at-home haircuts.
According to grooming experts cited by Wirecutter, the right tools are the foundation of a successful at-home haircut. Combining Bestbomg’s kits with simple online tutorials or in-kit guides makes it easy for users to replicate professional results, whether cutting their own hair or helping a family member.
DIY Haircuts for Families
One of the biggest advantages of home haircutting kits is convenience for families. Parents can cut their children’s hair without the stress of scheduling appointments or waiting in crowded barber shops.
In addition, Bestbomg kits are designed to be safe and simple to use for younger users, with adjustable combs and rounded edges to reduce the risk of nicks or cuts. Over time, families can save hundreds of dollars annually—money that can instead be spent on holiday gifts, activities, or other household needs.
The Environmental Factor
DIY haircuts aren’t just good for your wallet—they’re also environmentally friendly. Fewer trips to the barbershop reduce fuel consumption, transportation emissions, and plastic waste from single-use barber capes and disposable items.
Bestbomg’s durable, reusable hair cutting kits help consumers make a small but meaningful contribution to reducing environmental impact.
Expert Endorsements and Reviews
Hair professionals and lifestyle publications alike have praised Bestbomg clippers for their performance and ease of use. According to GQ’s guide to the best hair clippers, high-quality at-home kits like Bestbomg’s models “offer excellent control and precision, rivaling professional salon equipment.”
Customers report that, after a few uses, they can achieve fades, trims, and styles that look just as polished as a barbershop cut.
Maximizing Savings
For consumers serious about saving money, Bestbomg’s Black Friday promotions provide an ideal opportunity to stock up. By purchasing a top-tier hair clipper kit during the sale, a single household could recoup the cost of the kit in just a few months.
For example, purchasing a $77 BS-808A kit with a 20% Black Friday discount reduces the cost to roughly $62, translating to nearly $400 in annual savings when compared to monthly barbershop visits. Over multiple years, the savings multiply, making home haircutting a smart long-term investment.
About Bestbomg
Founded in 1985, Bestbomg is a trusted leader in grooming tools, offering professional-grade hair clippers, trimmers, and complete haircutting kits worldwide. Designed with durability, precision, and ease of use in mind, Bestbomg products empower consumers to maintain a polished look at home while significantly reducing recurring barbershop costs.
The company is dedicated to innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing tools that make at-home grooming accessible for everyone.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.