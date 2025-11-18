Landlord’s Checklist: Drafting a Lease Agreement That Protects You and Attracts Good Renters

For landlords, a well-crafted lease agreement is more than just a formality. It is a foundational document that protects your investment, sets clear expectations, and helps attract tenants who respect your property and responsibilities. A comprehensive lease agreement reduces the risk of disputes, minimizes legal exposure, and creates a professional rental experience for both parties.

Here is a landlord’s checklist to draft a lease agreement that protects your interests while appealing to high-quality tenants.