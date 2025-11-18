Top 10 Commercial Space Rental Companies in Dhaka

Dhaka’s commercial property market keeps expanding every year. With thousands of new shops, showrooms, restaurants, banks, clinics, warehouses, and corporate branches opening across the city, the demand for high-quality commercial space has hit record levels.

Areas like Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Mohakhali, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Uttara, Motijheel, and Paltan remain the busiest hubs. Rental rates vary widely depending on road connectivity, foot traffic, building quality, and floor size. But despite the competitive environment, several reliable companies now help businesses find verified, secure, and well-located commercial spaces without wasting time.

Below are the top 10 commercial-space rental service providers operating in Dhaka.