Top 10 Commercial Space Rental Companies in Dhaka
Dhaka’s commercial property market keeps expanding every year. With thousands of new shops, showrooms, restaurants, banks, clinics, warehouses, and corporate branches opening across the city, the demand for high-quality commercial space has hit record levels.
Areas like Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, Mohakhali, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Uttara, Motijheel, and Paltan remain the busiest hubs. Rental rates vary widely depending on road connectivity, foot traffic, building quality, and floor size. But despite the competitive environment, several reliable companies now help businesses find verified, secure, and well-located commercial spaces without wasting time.
Below are the top 10 commercial-space rental service providers operating in Dhaka.
1. Rents Corporation
Rents Corporation is currently one of the most trusted names in Dhaka when it comes to verified commercial rental solutions. They cover almost all major business zones and maintain a large inventory of ready shops, showrooms, commercial floors, and roadside retail units.
What sets them apart is their dedicated rental agent system, meaning businesses don’t have to deal with dozens of owners, unverified listings, or misleading advertisements. Rents provides guided support, quick site visits, clean documentation, and negotiation assistance.
Whether someone needs a premium showroom in Gulshan Avenue or a budget-friendly retail space in Mirpur, they offer multiple options. For many businesses searching for commercial space rent in dhaka, Rents Corporation is often the first choice because of their smooth rental process and strong owner network.
2. Bikroy Commercial
Bikroy.com is one of Bangladesh’s largest online marketplaces. Their commercial section lists thousands of rental shops, showrooms, warehouses, and commercial floors.
Since most ads are posted directly by owners, the platform offers competitive rents. Small and medium businesses, especially in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Kafrul, and Shantinagar, often rely on Bikroy to find quick commercial rentals.
However, unlike Rents Corporation, Bikroy only acts as a listing platform. Businesses must verify the property, negotiate with owners, and manage paperwork independently.
3. PBazaar
PBazaar is another popular platform offering mid-range to budget-friendly commercial spaces. They list rental shops, full floors, roadside units, restaurants, and mixed-use buildings.
Their search filters help businesses find properties based on size, rent range, and location. PBazaar is widely used by small retailers, startups, and storage-based companies looking for affordable floors.
4. BDHousing
BDHousing maintains a large database of commercial rental options across Dhaka. They list shopping spaces, commercial buildings, restaurants, beauty salons, showrooms, and office floors.
BDHousing users like the platform because it includes building facilities such as parking, lift availability, CCTV, and nearby landmarks — making it easier to evaluate a property before visiting.
5. ToLetBD
ToLetBD focuses heavily on rental listings across Dhaka. Their commercial section includes small shops, mid-sized showrooms, and large commercial units suitable for clinics, coaching centers, and service businesses.
They operate mostly as a listing service, but the platform is updated frequently, which helps businesses find fresh rental opportunities every day.
6. Sharif Properties Service
Sharif Properties handles commercial rentals in premium areas such as Banani, Gulshan, Baridhara, and Uttara. Their portfolio includes commercial floors, retail spaces, restaurants, and bank-friendly units.
They provide guided support for property inspections, rental negotiations, and owner verification. Their commercial listings tend to be mid-range to premium and suitable for established brands.
7. Property Bazaar BD
Property Bazaar BD is a growing property portal providing commercial rentals in Dhaka, including shops, showrooms, commercial floors, and restaurant spaces. Their website is simple to navigate, making it easy to filter properties by size and zone.
They are especially popular among SMEs and independent store owners looking for lower-cost locations.
8. Lamudi (Bangladesh Archive Listings)
Although Lamudi Bangladesh is no longer active as a full-scale platform, many of their archived listings still appear online through partner pages. These listings include commercial units such as market shops, retail outlets, and commercial floors.
While the platform is not as active as before, many renters still check Lamudi pages for property references and location ideas before searching elsewhere.
9. Office Hub
Office Hub primarily focuses on office rentals, but they also feature premium commercial spaces inside business centers and mixed-use buildings. These are typically high-end commercial floors ideal for consulting firms, design studios, boutique brands, and small corporate showrooms.
Their listings are verified, and the platform offers basic support for matching renters with building managers.
10. Instant Offices (Commercial Section)
Instant Offices lists high-quality furnished commercial floors inside business towers. These are suitable for premium showrooms, bank branches, foreign company retail counters, and brand studios.
Most of their Dhaka listings are concentrated in Gulshan Avenue, Baridhara, and Mohakhali, targeting brands that want a polished, ready-to-operate commercial environment.
Commercial-Space Rental Service Comparison (Bangladesh Market)
Why Rents Corporation Lead the Market
They provide human support, not just listings.
They verify every property before showing it.
Their dedicated agents save businesses time and effort.
They manage documentation, negotiation, and site visits.
They offer both premium and budget-friendly commercial space rent in dhaka.
In a busy city like Dhaka, where hundreds of new commercial units open every month, having a guided rental partner gives businesses a clear advantage.
Conclusion
Dhaka’s commercial rental market is expanding fast, and businesses today expect more than just a listing site. They want verified properties, proper guidance, smooth paperwork, and quick access to the right space. While platforms like Bikroy, PBazaar, and BDHousing offer wide visibility, they mainly operate as advertising portals—leaving the full responsibility on the tenant.
Rents Corporation stands out because it delivers a complete, end-to-end rental experience. With dedicated agents, verified listings, guided site visits, and hands-on support, they make the entire process faster, safer, and more reliable for brands of all sizes. Whether it’s a retail shop, a showroom, or a large commercial floor, their curated collection of commercial space rent in dhaka gives businesses the assurance they need to move confidently.
In a city as competitive as Dhaka, choosing the right partner makes all the difference—and that’s where Rents Corporation continues to lead the market.
