Could Jim Carrey Be Coming Back for The Mask 3 After Return to Hollywood

It seems that the actor isn’t willing to rule out The Mask Three yet. With that said, he does have a very important stipulation. When he was working on another role, he said that he’d be very open to doing The Mask 3, but he would need to make sure that the movie was directed by a talented filmmaker who could really bring the vision to life. He also jokingly said that the money would have to be right, but really, it all comes down to doing the movie justice, especially when you look at the success of the franchise so far.

He’d want to make sure that the movie isn’t a flop, especially after all of these years. Although Jim Carrey is still actively involved in making movies, he’s also said that he’s scaling back a little so he can focus on his other passions, after previously taking a break from Hollywood.

One of his biggest interests would be art, which he’s been quite involved in as of late. Should a third installment for the movie go into production, it’s also exciting to see who would star in the role. Recent fan posters show that Ryan Reynolds would be a good fit, especially given his comedic edge on screen. With CGI advancing so much over the years, it’s going to be interesting to see if there is a movie announced soon, or if fans are hoping for something that’s simply not going to happen.

With that said, the market is certainly there, and with time, it may be that the right director does come along, and that Jim Carrey reprises his role once more, with a comedic performance that will again go down as one of the best of its kind.