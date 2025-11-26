25 Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville, FL (For Adults, Kids & Families!)
Known for its picturesque beaches, sprawling parks, vibrant culture, and entertainment scene, Jacksonville, Florida, offers endless fun for visitors of all ages. Whether you're traveling with friends, a partner, or the whole family, there are plenty of fun things to do in Jacksonville, FL that suit every interest—from outdoor exploration to top-notch dining and unique attractions.
1. Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville, FL (Overall Highlights)
Jacksonville Beach: Soak up the Florida sun, ride the waves, or stroll the vibrant boardwalk lined with shops and eateries.
Riverside Arts Market: A local weekend favorite with farmers' markets, live music, food trucks, and handmade goods.
Friendship Fountain & Riverwalk: Enjoy scenic views and crisp river breezes along one of Jacksonville’s most iconic landmarks.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens: One of the top-rated Jacksonville family attractions, featuring African savannas, wild cats, and botanical gardens.
Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens: Home to over 5,000 works of art and beautiful historic gardens along the St. Johns River.
Adventure Landing: Perfect for families, with mini-golf, a water park, laser tag, and arcades all in one place.
2. Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville, FL for Adults
Jacksonville Ale Trail: Tour the city's top breweries with this self-guided craft beer route—perfect for beer lovers.
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena: Catch a pro sports game or live concert at this downtown hotspot.
Sunset River Cruise: Opt for a romantic evening with views of the downtown skyline from the St. Johns River.
Upscale Dining in San Marco & Avondale: Savor fine dining in two of Jacksonville’s most charming historic neighborhoods.
MOCA Jacksonville: Contemporary art fans will appreciate the rotation of bold exhibitions and creative events here.
Nightlife at The Elbow & Jax Beach: Experience Jacksonville nightlife for adults with buzzing bars, craft cocktails, and live music.
3. Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville, FL for Kids
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens: Again, it makes the list for its kids’ activities in Jacksonville, FL, like petting zoos and train rides.
MOSH (Museum of Science & History): Interactive science, space, and history exhibits tailored for young minds.
Hanna Park: A family beach day made perfect with splash pads, bike trails, and picnic areas.
Sweet Pete’s Candy Shop: Watch sweets being made and take part in a fun candy-making class—yum!
The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary: Take a guided tour to view rescued lions, tigers, and other big cats up close.
4. Seasonal and Special Events
Jacksonville Jazz Festival: A spring celebration with world-class jazz performers and street vendors downtown.
Beaches Oktoberfest: Enjoy seasonal brews, German fare, and live music near the coast each fall.
Holiday Events: St. Johns Town Center dazzles with lights and festive activities throughout December.
Summer Movie Nights: Free outdoor screenings in local parks—bring a blanket!
5. Local Tips to Make the Most of Your Trip
Best Times to Visit: Spring and fall offer ideal weather for beach days and outdoor exploration.
Transportation Tips: Downtown parking can be limited—try using the Skyway, water taxis, or rideshare services.
Where to Eat: Family-friendly local diners, seafood joints, and food truck hubs offer variety for every palate.
Budget vs. Premium: Many attractions like parks and markets are free; splurge on museums or a dinner cruise for premium experiences.
Conclusion
Whether you're seeking beaches, parks, museums, or nightlife, Jacksonville delivers a trip filled with memorable moments. With endless Jacksonville vacation ideas for both adults and children, it’s a destination that welcomes couples, families, and adventure-seekers alike. Plan your trip soon and experience the best of Northeast Florida!
