Why Dallas-Fort Worth Is America's Hottest Moving Destination in 2025

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex isn't just growing—it's exploding. In 2023, the region crossed 8 million residents, making it the fourth-largest metro area in the United States [US Census]. For context, Dallas ranked ninth just two decades ago in 2000. This meteoric rise represents one of the most dramatic urban transformations in modern American history.

If you're considering a move to DFW, you're joining a massive wave of Americans voting with their feet. Between 2020 and 2023, Dallas posted the fastest growth rate of any metro area in the top 25 [US Census], and with Chicago's population declining, Dallas is positioned to become the nation's third-largest metro within a couple of decades.

But what's driving this unprecedented boom? And what does it mean for people planning to relocate here?