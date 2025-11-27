Discover the cultural immersion and select experiences of the Sacred Valley

Historically, the Sacred Valley had a huge strategic importance, serving as one of the major spots for agricultural activity thanks to its fertile soils (naturally irrigated by the Urubamba River). When visiting the site, you will see the extensive agricultural terraces that prove how innovative the Incas were, experimenting with various microclimates and soil conditions to maximise results as well as breed brand new crops. The maize and quinoa that came from these lands were feeding families all around the region.