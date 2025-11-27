Managing Vendor Transition: A Structured Approach to Moving Spend from One Supplier to Another

Shifting spend from an incumbent to a new supplier tests more than contract language. It exposes gaps in data hygiene, approvals, invoice matching, banking controls, and supplier readiness. A smooth transition replaces ad-hoc handoffs with a governed plan that defines decision rights, risk controls, milestones, and evidence. The outcome should be visible in metrics: lower exception rates, stable OTIF, predictable cycle times, and price realization that matches the contract rather than spreadsheets.

A transition begins with a written business case and a risk posture. Reasons include resilience and continuity (dual sourcing, single-source exit), cost-to-serve improvements, quality or innovation gains, or compliance mandates. Practicality matters: align scope, set a timeline with “no-surprise” dates, and decide whether the move is a big-bang cutover or a phased migration by region, site, or category. Once guardrails are clear, e-procurement software becomes the policy engine, locking catalog content, approval matrices, vendor master updates, and audit logs, so the plan is enforced by the system, not only by emails.