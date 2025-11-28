Only 4% of the global population owns Bitcoin. Here’s what’s hampering mass adoption

Bitcoin’s increasing acceptance into the mainstream is a reality that can’t be denied. Despite the criticism that Bitcoin and the crypto industry at large continue to receive, interest in the asset seems to be growing all across the world, a trend driven largely by increased institutional participation and the many benefits and opportunities that this involvement unlocks. Nowadays, the general population has more venues than ever to gain access to Bitcoin, either via platforms that allow users to buy or sell coins directly, or by investing in alternative instruments such as BTC futures or the newly introduced spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

However, none of these achievements matter if Bitcoin is not able to prove its worth. So far, the top cryptocurrency has been making steady progress, fueled by a combination of speculative hype, innovative design, and economic concerns that have pushed people into looking for alternatives to traditional finance. But all these factors and forces can only take Bitcoin so far. Even if the main crypto seems to be gaining more legitimacy and strengthening its position in the financial space, the only way for it to move forward and reach new milestones is to ensure it can provide something of value to people.

Basically, Bitcoin’s future and its integration into the global system hinge on how useful it becomes. If people can’t find a use for Bitcoin in their everyday lives, what point is there in accepting it? Since Bitcoin ownership remains very small, with only 4% of the world’s population holding the asset, the issue of its utility is rightfully put into question.