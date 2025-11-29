Fast, Fine, and Fabulous: A Luxe 48-Hour Getaway in Atlanta

Start at The St. Regis Atlanta, where Southern hospitality meets precision. The suites balance tactile depth and intentional detail—velvet seating, soaking tubs, and skyline views. At 6 p.m., a sabering ceremony sets the evening in motion. Before that, sip Sancerre in The Garden Room, where ceiling blooms meet a cocktail list curated with precision and flair.

Prefer a Midtown location? The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta places you near the arts district and wraps you in high ceilings, deep tubs, and service that adapts to your needs without prompting.