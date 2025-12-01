Top 7 Luxury Ways to Travel the French Riviera in Style
The French Riviera has carved out its place as one of Europe’s most enduring luxury hotspots. The coastline region is famous for its top-notch hotels, 5-star service, and stunning Mediterranean views. Cannes and Nice are the two most popular cities, and for good reasons. They both bring a unique blend of culture, breathtaking landscapes, and top-shelf experiences that draw visitors from all around the world.
Cannes, especially, is all about the glamour. Its beaches, restaurant, and the most famous promenade in the world, all come together to create the refined getaway that everybody loves.
On the other hand, Nice has a historic, old-world charm to it. It combines grand architecture and sweeping waterfront for an instant eye-catcher you’ve seen on so many postcards before.
Exploring the French Riviera is pretty much part of the whole experience anyway. How you get from A to B also makes all the difference. Luxury transport in the French Riviera is a lot more than a means to get you to your destination. It is a real extension to your experience, designed to enhance your discovery and enjoyment of this beautiful region. Unsure where to start? We’ve got you covered with a breakdown of the top 7 luxury ways to visit the French Riviera in style.
A Look at the Riviera’s Luxury Legacy
The French Riviera has carried a reputation for prestige long before it became a modern vacation favorite. In the 19th century, European aristocrats began traveling here for the gentle climate. They enjoyed the scenery, along with the calm pace and culture of the region.
Artists, writers, and Hollywood names soon followed. Their presence helped shape the Riviera’s identity and cement it as a place where elegance is part of everyday life.
This legacy is still visible today. Grand hotels line the waterfront. Historic villas sit above glittering bays./ Yachts gather in the harbor each summer.
Ultimately, from the Belle Epoque buildings in Nice to the polished marinas in Cannes, the region reflects a long tradition of welcoming travelers who seek beauty, refinement, and comfort.
Kingdom Limousine
Kingdom Limousines is a leading luxury chauffeur company based in Cannes. They have been providing private chauffeur service on the French Riviera for over a decade. With a client list including business executives, VIP guests, and luxury visitors, the team knows how to deliver a smooth travel experience from start to end.
Their chauffeurs are one of the company’s strongest assets. Each driver is professionally trained and speaks multiple languages. They also know the region extremely well. This makes a real difference when navigating the busy streets of Cannes or Nice. It also helps when planning scenic routes or organizing connections to yachts, hotels, or private rentals.
The experience feels tailored from start to finish, whether you need an airport pick-up at Nice, a transfer between coastal towns, or a private driver for a full Riviera itinerary.
Nice Classic Car
Nice Classic Car offers vintage and classic car rentals for travelers who want to explore the French Riviera behind the wheel of something special.
Their collection includes convertibles, sports cars, and iconic models that suit the region’s scenic coastal drives. The service is ideal for visitors who enjoy a little nostalgia and style while touring Cannes and the surrounding hilltop villages. Rentals are well-maintained, and the team provides guidance on recommended routes for a smooth and memorable driving experience.
Blade Helicopter Charter
Blade provides fast and efficient helicopter transfers across the Riviera. Travelers can fly between Nice Airport, Cannes, Monaco, or Saint-Tropez in a fraction of the time it would take by road.
The service offers a comfortable cabin, professional pilots, and easy booking through their digital platform. Blade is a strong choice for those who value time, privacy, and a dramatic arrival, so it is a popular option during the busy summer months.
Bespoke Yacht Charter
Bespoke Yacht Charter arranges luxury yacht rentals for travelers who want to experience the Riviera from the water. The fleet includes both motor yachts and superyachts that are fully crewed and equipped for day trips or multi-day cruises.
This is a good option for those who want to explore Cannes, Antibes, Monaco, and more in complete comfort. Because the company focuses on private itineraries, clients can relax and enjoy quiet coves during their trips. This is an iconic way to visit the Med in style.
Fly Riviera
Fly Riviera is a company providing private jet charter services designed for seamless arrivals and departures across the French Riviera. The company works with a network of aircraft operators to provide tailored routes into Cannes, Nice, and nearby airports.
As a traveler, you can expect the dedicated crew to arrange for priority service and a smooth transition to ground transport. Thi sis a premium option for visitors who seek maximum privacy and comfort when flying.
Taxi Boat - Arthaud Yachting Transfer
Arthaud Yachting is a water-transfer service that connects major Riviera destinations by boat. Guests can travel between Cannes, Antibes, Saint-Tropez, and even nearby islands without worrying about road traffic.
The fleet includes speedboats and comfortable vessels suited for both quick rides and leisurely coastal cruising. This is a top choice for those who want smooth logistics, paired with scenic open-water ways, for a quick arrival to restaurants, beach clubs, and private shoreline events.
Arma Prestige
Arma Prestige provides a mix of luxury transport and concierge services across the Riviera. Their offerings include chauffeured vehicles, yacht arrangements, and helicopter support. They can ensure a single point of contact for guests who prefer to work with only one provider.
The team is focused on high-touch service and smooth coordination, so this is a favorite option for those who want to move easily between coastal towns.
Choosing The Best Travel Service For You
There is no strict answer, as every traveler will have different preferences and requirements. For road journeys and connections between airports and harbors, a luxury chauffeured service is often the best option.
But you can completely combine services for an enhanced experience. Ultimately, adding helicopter trips and yacht rentals to your discovery of the French Riviera can only give you a better sense of this gorgeous coastal region.
There is no right or wrong, but entrusting your journey to professional chauffeurs or crews will definitely save you time and hassle.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.