How to Choose the Right Dog Insurance Deductible and Coverage

Choosing the right pet insurance for your dog is one of the best steps you can take to safeguard both your finances and your pet’s health. Veterinary costs in Australia can be significant, especially in emergency situations or when ongoing treatment is required.

However, with several insurers, policy types, deductibles and coverage options on the market, the process can feel overwhelming. This guide breaks down what you need to know to choose the right deductible and coverage for your insurance for dogs.