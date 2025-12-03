Gherkin Format and Cucumber: What They Mean for Test Automation Clarity

Testers, developers, and business stakeholders collaborate in Agile/DevOps, and collaboration amongst them is key. Too often, inattention to, or misinterpretation of requirements, breeds defects, excess wait, and rework. This is where things like the Gherkin format and Cucumber can be useful. They serve as the cornerstone of behaviour-driven testing implementation in general by providing the teams with tools to write test cases that are easily readable, reusable, and align with the business expectations.

This article explores the Gherkin format, its role within Cucumber, and how teams can utilize it to supercharge their QA efforts without isolating developers' contributions.