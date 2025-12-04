Honest Review of 101 Residential 2025: Is This Perth’s Best Value Two-Storey Builder?

Choosing a builder in today's climate can feel overwhelming. Prices have shifted, timelines have stretched and many Perth families are asking the same question: Can we still afford a two-storey home?

101 Residential continues to stand up for one major reason. They make double storey living genuinely achievable for everyday buyers. Their hallmark is in delivering spacious, well designed homes without the premium price tag usually attached to building on 2 levels.

But does 101 Residential really deliver on this promise in 2025? In this review, we're going to break down their strengths and limitations, along with where they sit in Perth's competitive building market right now.