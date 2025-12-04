Honest Review of 101 Residential 2025: Is This Perth’s Best Value Two-Storey Builder?
Choosing a builder in today's climate can feel overwhelming. Prices have shifted, timelines have stretched and many Perth families are asking the same question: Can we still afford a two-storey home?
101 Residential continues to stand up for one major reason. They make double storey living genuinely achievable for everyday buyers. Their hallmark is in delivering spacious, well designed homes without the premium price tag usually attached to building on 2 levels.
But does 101 Residential really deliver on this promise in 2025? In this review, we're going to break down their strengths and limitations, along with where they sit in Perth's competitive building market right now.
What 101 Residential brings to the market
101 Residential is well known as the two-storey specialist within the Scott Park Group, a major player with decades of experience in Western Australian home building. Their partnership with Sumitomo Forestry adds another layer of stability, engineering expertise and construction efficiency.
At the heart of their offering is a straightforward proposition: Bigger, smarter homes are prices that bring double storey living within reach. Families who want more space without stretching their budget tend to gravitate towards 101 Residential for this reason. Their range focuses on Modern Family living with open layouts, separate parents and children zones, practical storage solutions and street appeal that looks more expensive than it is. While they are not a custom builder, they have built a strong reputation for plans that feel generous and functional without unnecessary cost blowouts.
Where 101 Residential shines.
Exceptional price to space ratio.
If value is your number one priority, 101 Residential is one of the strongest double storey builders in Perth. Their homes often include more floor area, bigger bedrooms, and more living zones than similarly priced competitors. Many buyers comment that the homes feel like a higher price bracket than they are.
Floor plans designed for real families.
101's interiors aren't just attractive, they are practical. You'll see well positioned kitchens overlooking main living areas and private upstairs retreats for teenagers. You’ll also find larger master suites often on the ground floor with logical, family-friendly zoning and storage where it's actually needed. This everyday functionality is a big draw card for growing families.
Accelerated building times.
One of the lingering frustrations across WA has been slow builds, but 101 Residential performs reliably well here thanks to a dedicated two-storey construction team, established trade relationships and the efficiencies gained from large scale operations. Many buyers choose 101 specifically because they are known to get homes to site and to completion faster than their competitors.
Strong corporate stability.
Being part of the Scott Park Group means buyers benefit from a well structured organisation with reliable processes. Add in Sumitomo Forestry's global expertise and there's a solid foundation supporting the brand, something that many buyers find reassuring.
Stylish yet attainable designs.
The overall look and feel of 101 homes sits comfortably in the affordable luxury category. Facades are contemporary, interiors are bright and functional, and the homes present well without needing excessive upgrades.
Upside for the first time, double storey builders.
Not everyone needs or wants a bespoke architectural build. 101's catalogue of intelligently designed homes simplifies the decision making process without sacrificing quality or lifestyle.
Areas where 101 Residential could improve.
Every builder has limitations on 101 Residential is no exception. These are not deal breakers, but they do offer helpful balances for potential buyers assessing their options.
Limited customisation options.
While plans can be modified, they're not a fully custom builder. Buyers who want a design for a two-storey home from scratch may find the offering not flexible enough for their needs.
Upgrades can influence price quickly.
The base specification is well considered, but as with most builders, luxury finishes and higher end selections will increase the overall price. Clear communication with your pre-start consultant helps to balance expectations.
Display home expectations.
Some display features, especially the premium finishes, may not be standard. This is typical industry wide, but buyers should ask for a clear breakdown so there's no surprises later on.
Some plans suit standard blocks better than unique sites.
If you're building on a highly irregular or narrow block, you may need more specialised design guidance than 101’s standard offering provides.
How 101 Residential performs in 2025.
Design innovation.
Last year, 101 has continued refining its range with a noticeable push towards lesser interiors, better connected family spaces, and improved storage integration. Homes feel modern without venturing into short lived trends.
Construction quality.
While they do operate in an affordable bracket, build quality is not compromised and is solid for the price point. Their long term trade partnerships help to maintain consistency across projects and clients frequently comment on tidy workmanship and smooth progress once construction begins.
Turn around time.
One of 101 Residential's greatest strength remains its efficiency.In a market where timelines have expanded significantly, their ability to maintain comparatively swift construction cycles make them a stand out choice for families needing to move sooner rather than later.
Who will benefit most from building with 101 Residential?
101 Residential suits a wide range of Perth homebuyers, but especially:
Families moving from a smaller home.
Wanting more space without stretching to premium builders.
Homeowners looking for well designed plans that feel contemporary uncomfortable.
Buyers wanting a two-storey lifestyle without custom build complexities.
Anyone seeking a builder with strong financial backing and two-storey expertise.
If your goal is value driven, double storey living with a strong focus on family practicality. 101 resident was one of the strongest options in 2025.
101 Residential continues to be a standout performer in Perth’s two-storey market. Their commitment to delivering spacious, intelligently designed homes paired with competitive pricing and efficient build times makes them a compelling choice for budget conscious families who want a lifestyle upgrade.
If you're looking for two storey homes that maximise space, minimises delays and delivers genuine value for money, 101 Residential remains one of Perth’s best options in 2025.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.