How Much Does a Pool Deck Cost-Ultimate Guide
Adding a pool deck is one of the best ways to upgrade both the function and visual appeal of your backyard.
Whether you’re installing a brand-new pool or enhancing an existing one, understanding the cost of a pool deck helps you plan your budget realistically and avoid surprise expenses.
Pool deck pricing can vary widely based on size, materials, labor, and location, which is why a clear breakdown is essential before starting your project.
Average Pool Deck Costs in 2025
So, how much does a pool deck cost in today’s market? Most homeowners in the U.S. spend between $3,000 and $12,000, with the average project landing around $5,000 to $6,000.
However, small and simple decks may cost as little as a few hundred dollars, while large, high-end installations can exceed $20,000.
If you’re asking how much a pool deck costs overall, the answer depends on whether the deck is built for an aboveground or in-ground pool.
Aboveground pool decks are generally more affordable due to simpler construction, while in-ground pool decks often require extensive excavation, grading, and finishing work, driving costs higher.
Pool Deck Cost per Square Foot
One of the clearest ways to estimate expenses is by looking at the pool deck cost per square foot. On average, homeowners can expect to pay:
$10–$15 per square foot for budget-friendly materials
$15–$25 per square foot for mid-range options
$25–$40+ per square foot for premium materials and finishes
For a medium-sized deck of 600–900 square feet, this translates into a total material cost of roughly $3,000 to $8,000, excluding labor and add-ons.
Material Choices and Their Impact on Cost
Materials play a major role in determining the cost to build a pool deck. Popular options include:
Concrete: Durable and cost-effective, typically ranging from $4–$8 per square foot, with stamped or decorative finishes costing more.
Pressure-treated wood: Affordable and classic, usually $5–$15 per square foot, though it requires regular maintenance.
Composite decking: A low-maintenance option priced between $8–$20 per square foot.
Natural stone or pavers: High-end materials that can reach $30–$40 per square foot but offer unmatched aesthetics and longevity.
Choosing the right material involves balancing budget, maintenance expectations, slip resistance, and overall design goals.
Labor and Construction Costs
Labor is often the biggest expense when calculating the cost of pool deck installation. In most cases, labor accounts for 50% to 70% of the total project cost, averaging $15–$35 per square foot depending on complexity and local rates.
When homeowners ask about the true cost to build a pool deck, it’s important to factor in site preparation, framing, footings, railings, and stairs. Multi-level decks, curved designs, and integrated features like seating or lighting increase both labor time and overall cost.
Additional Expenses to Keep in Mind
Beyond basic construction, several additional factors can raise how much to build a deck around a pool:
Permits and inspections: $450–$2,400, depending on municipality
Hardscaping and grading: $1,000–$3,000
Pool coping: $30–$50 per linear foot
Lighting and accessories: $90–$150 per fixture
Stairs or accessibility features: Added per-square-foot costs
These elements are often overlooked during early planning but can significantly affect the final budget.
DIY vs Hiring a Professional
Homeowners considering a DIY project often focus on reducing the cost of pool deck construction. Building it yourself can save up to 35% in labor costs, but only makes sense for simple designs and those with construction experience.
Hiring a professional contractor provides long-term value through code compliance, warranties, and faster project completion.
Experienced local professionals, such as reputable deck builders in CT, understand regional building codes, climate considerations, and material performance, which can prevent costly mistakes.
Ways to Save on Pool Deck Costs
If budget is a concern, there are practical ways to reduce expenses without sacrificing quality:
Choose simpler rectangular designs
Opt for cost-effective materials
Build a smaller deck footprint
Schedule construction during the off-season
Limit add-ons like built-in seating or custom lighting
Compare multiple contractor quotes
Each small decision can impact how much your final pool deck will cost.
Final Thoughts
Understanding how much it costs to build a pool deck starts with knowing your priorities. Size, material choice, labor, and location all play a role in shaping the final price.
Whether you want a basic platform or a luxury poolside retreat, planning ensures your investment enhances both your property value and your outdoor lifestyle for years to come.
