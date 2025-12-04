Vadim Barboza: Building iExotic to Redefine Global Luxury Travel

Vadim Barboza's vision for iExotic didn't come from a business school case study—it came from standing on a tarmac in an unfamiliar city, waiting for a chauffeur who never arrived.

"I landed in a new city and needed my lifestyle to be exactly what I have at home," Barboza recalls. "The chauffeur couldn't pick me up on time. Uber was unreliable. There was no selection of exotic cars. Airbnb homes were unavailable or not what I wanted."

For most travelers, this would be an inconvenience. For Vadim and the high-net-worth individuals who share his standard,it was unacceptable. So rather than compromise, he built the solution himself: iExotic, a luxury concierge company that seamlessly integrates exotic car rentals, private jet charters, and premium accommodations across multiple cities.

After building successful online ventures, Vadim saw an opportunity to bring operational excellence to a fragmented luxury market. The result: iExotic now operates across nearly every major U.S. city and international hubs including Colombia, Dubai, Paris, and the UAE, backed by partnerships with leading global luxury hotel companies. This network spans over 15,000 vehicles, thousands of premium homes, and private jets around the globe