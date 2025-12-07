Airbnb and Vacation Rental Injuries: Who’s Responsible for Unsafe Properties?

Airbnb and vacation rentals can be a good choice between hotels and homes, providing space, privacy, and features like kitchens and pools. However, a cozy atmosphere doesn't guarantee safety. Poorly maintained properties can have hazards that lead to slips, trips, falls, and injuries from broken fixtures.

After an injury, you may wonder: Was it just an accident or a preventable safety issue? Who is responsible—the host, property owner, management company, or platform? If you're unsure about your options after getting hurt, a personal injury attorney can help clarify liability and insurance. Khamo Law can assist in understanding how to make a claim when a rental property causes harm.