How Long Can I Collect Workers Compensation in Oregon? Expert Advice for Injured Workers

How Long Can I Collect Workers Compensation in Oregon? is essential for injured workers who rely on these benefits to support their recovery and financial stability. Oregon’s workers’ compensation system provides medical care, wage replacement, disability benefits, and vocational assistance, but each benefit comes with its own rules and timelines.

Many workers feel confused about how long payments last, what affects their duration, and when benefits may end or extend. This guide explains every detail in a simple, expert-based format so you can clearly understand your rights, your benefit duration, and how to protect your claim.