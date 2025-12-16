Welcome to Silversands Grenda

To understand Silversands Grenada, is to understand the vision of its founder, Naguib Sawiris. In 2016, a friend urged Mr. Sawiris to visit Grenada, a Caribbean island located at the southern end of the Grenadines island chain. Between Mr. Sawiris and the island, it was love at first sight: although he had visited many different islands, this felt different. The richness of the Grenadian soil, the lushness of its nature, but most of all the warmth of the hearts of the Grenadian people captured his heart. The freedom and happiness he felt, mixed with the wild beauty of Grenada was an experience he wanted other travelers to discover and embrace. Silversands Grenada was born.

Aligning with his overall vision, Mr. Sawiris’ idea for Silversands was to create a high- quality luxury property with an emphasis on creativity, innovation, sustainability and harmony. In building out this vision, it was important to collaborate with the local communities to embrace and respect the culture. Wherever you travel from, he wanted Silversands to give you a feeling of instant happiness, as if you’ve arrived home.