Welcome to Silversands Grenda
Silversands Grenada, a contemporary luxury resort on Grand Anse Beach is an ode to architectural excellence, sophisticated simplicity and outstanding, warm and embracing service.
Since its opening in December 2018, Silversands Grenada has introduced a new level of modern luxury to the island, drawing in the discerning traveler to the last secret hideaway in the region. Offering heartfelt service, locally inspired cuisine and ultra-sleek design, the resort has quickly established itself as one of the chicest in the Caribbean.
OUR STORY
To understand Silversands Grenada, is to understand the vision of its founder, Naguib Sawiris. In 2016, a friend urged Mr. Sawiris to visit Grenada, a Caribbean island located at the southern end of the Grenadines island chain. Between Mr. Sawiris and the island, it was love at first sight: although he had visited many different islands, this felt different. The richness of the Grenadian soil, the lushness of its nature, but most of all the warmth of the hearts of the Grenadian people captured his heart. The freedom and happiness he felt, mixed with the wild beauty of Grenada was an experience he wanted other travelers to discover and embrace. Silversands Grenada was born.
Aligning with his overall vision, Mr. Sawiris’ idea for Silversands was to create a high- quality luxury property with an emphasis on creativity, innovation, sustainability and harmony. In building out this vision, it was important to collaborate with the local communities to embrace and respect the culture. Wherever you travel from, he wanted Silversands to give you a feeling of instant happiness, as if you’ve arrived home.
ROOMS, SUITES & VILLAS
39 open-plan guestrooms, three junior suites, and a one-bedroom suite offering a choice of combinations of interconnecting rooms and suites
4 Four Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villas and with direct access to the beach
4 Three Bedroom Hillside Pool Villas with awe-inspiring views of the resort and ocean
All villas offer expansive decking, spectacular entertaining areas and access to the resort’s 24-hour service and premium experiences. Each of the individual bedrooms is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, built as its own standalone pavilion allowing guests to stay together but still enjoy their own space and privacy.
WELLNESS
An award-winning Spa offering a wide range of treatments including several exclusive to Silversands and inspired by the abundant natural resources and spices of Grenada
The Silversands Spa is a tranquil sanctuary built around a light-filled swimming pool and includes four treatment rooms, a sauna, Hammam, ice cave, experience shower, hair and nail bar and a high-tech Technogym fitness centre
Silversands is only resort in the Caribbean offering Psamotherapy or Hot Sand Therapy on Gharieni Quartz Sand Beds. This thermal therapy provides mental and physical relaxation by integrating aromatherapy, inversion therapy and undulating massage.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Varied dining options include The Grenadian Grill, a beach club-style lunch and dinner restaurant serving casual fare, including a selection of authentic Grenadian dishes. The Grenadian Grill also offers an impressive wine list with over 100 pours from around the world.
Asiatique, the resort’s elegant Asian restaurant, open for dinner, serves modern
cuisine with a focus on rich Asian flavors with locally sourced ingredients.
Puro, our intimate lounge-style cigar and rum bar features a boutique collection of rare, small batch rums from the best distilleries, including locally-sourced Grenadian rums and a meticulously selected range of globally sourced fine cigars.
Discover more exceptional properties at McB REALTY by visiting www.mcb-realty.co or contacting them at info@mcb-realty.com. Follow McB REALTY on social media (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube) to stay inspired by the finest in caribbean real estate.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.